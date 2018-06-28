What would summer be without strawberries, cream and tennis? Yes, it's a World Cup year but next week London plays host once again to the world's oldest tennis tournament -- Wimbledon. But is Roger Federer going to win? How much money will he get if he does? And how do I get tickets? ESPN has the answers.

Who are the favourites?

Roger Federer and Petra Kvitova head to SW19 as favourites to take the men's and ladies' singles respectively. ESPN/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, eight-time and defending champion Roger Federer is the favourite to win the men's title with all major bookmakers across the UK. Three-time winner Novak Djokovic is second favourite, ahead of last year's finalist Marin Cilic and two-time titlist Rafael Nadal, who returns having won his 11th French Open title at Roland Garros last month.

Andy Murray, who has only played three matches since his return from an 11-month injury layoff, is slated around 14/1 to win a third Wimbledon title with British No. 1 Kyle Edmund

Ones to watch: Next Gen starlet Alexander Zverev (16/1), Australia's Nick Kyrgios (18/1) and French Open finalist Dominic Thiem (40/1).

In the women's draw, Petra Kvitova is favourite to win her third Wimbledon title at 9/2 closely followed by returning Serena Williams at 6/1. The American, a seven-time champion at the All England Club, missed the Championships last year while pregnant with her first child, daughter Olympia.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza is third favourite, while world No. 1 Simona Halep -- who won the French Open last month - is favoured fifth at around 15/1.

Ones to watch: US Open champion and Roland Garros runner-up Sloane Stephens is 14/1, while Maria Sharapova is slated at 16/1. Venus Williams is 40/1 while home charge Johanna Konta is around 30/1.

What is the prize money?

This year's men's and women's singles champion will each receive £2.25 million [$2.94 million]. In total, Wimbledon will be awarding £34m [$44.53m] in prize money, including £39,000 [$51,100] to players who don't even make it past the first round.

What time does play start each day?

Wimbledon grounds open daily at 10.30 a.m. BST. Play on Centre Court, the venue's top show court, starts at 1 p.m every day except for finals' weekend, when play starts at 2 p.m.

Play on No. 1 Court, the second show court, starts at 1 p.m. throughout the entire tournament, while play on all other courts is scheduled to start at 11.30 a.m. for at least the first eight days.

Of course, all of the above can be affected by weather.

How can I get tickets?

The majority of tickets for Wimbledon's show courts have already been sold via the public ballot. However, Wimbledon remains one of the very few major sporting events where a limited number of tickets for the biggest matches are available for purchase on the day -- although it would require a lengthy wait in the infamous queue.

It is also possible to see some action by buying a grounds pass, of which several thousand are available each day, allowing you access to the matches on courts No. 3-18.