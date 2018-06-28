If you think Wimbledon's courts are perfectly manicured, check out their gardens which rival some of the best in England. (1:00)

Top seeds Adrian Mannarino and Damir Dzumhur remain on course to face each other in the final after both reached the semifinals of the Antalyla Cup in Turkey.

Mannarino, who reached two ATP World Tour finals in 2017, needed a tie-break to take the opening set set 7-6 (3) and edged the second 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash with Gael Monfils after the Frenchman defeated Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Earlier second seed Damir Dzumhur eased his way into the last four as he defeated Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-1. The Bosnian who won two titles in 2017 will face Czech Jiri Vesely.

Vesely, who is just outside the World Top 100, defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-2 and goes into the semifinal hoping to avenge his sole defeat to Dzumhur, which took place in Bulgaria two years ago.