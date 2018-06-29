Andy Murray will face World No. 48 Benoit Paire in the first round of Wimbledon -- if he decides to play the championships.

Murray, who is currently ranked 156th and has only played in three competitive matches since last year's tournament, is returning to Wimbledon following hip surgery last year.

In the women's draw, Serena Williams will play Arantxa Rus, the World No. 107, and is returning to Wimbledon for the first time since the birth of her daughter.

Serena Williams, the former US Open champion, is making her return to Wimbledon. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Williams is seeded 25th for the championships despite her world ranking of 183 and has never faced previously played Rus.

Eight-time men's champion Roger Federer will open his Wimbledon defence against Serbian Dusan Lajovic, who is ranked 56th in the world while Rafael Nadal will play Dudi Sela.

British No.1 Kyle Edmund, who could face Novak Djokovic in the third round, will play Australian Alex Bolt, ranked 105th in round one.

Stan Wawrinka, who is also returning after a difficult year of injuries, will face Grigor Dimitrov in a mouth-watering opening match.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, World No. 1 and 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep will play Japan's Kurumi Nara while Garbine Muguruza, the defending Wimbledon champion, opens her title defence against Britain's Naomi Broady.

Johanna Konta, the British No. 1, faces Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva and could meet Halep in the fourth round.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Sloane Stephens meets Donna Vekic and Venus Williams, who is returning to Wimbledon for the 22nd time, faces World No. 62 Johanna Larsson.