        <
        >

          Cesar Ramirez provisionally suspended for doping

          8:53 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- Cesar Ramirez, a professional tennis player from Mexico, has been suspended provisionally, pending a hearing, after testing positive for steroids.

          The International Tennis Federation announced the penalty on Friday for the 28-year-old Ramirez, who has been ranked as high as 105th in the world in doubles and 391st in singles.

          Ramirez was given a drug test in April during an ATP Challenger tournament in Mexico City.

          The sample contained various prohibited substances, according to the ITF, including metabolites of nandrolone and stanozolol.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices