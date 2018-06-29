WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- All 17 US Open courts used for singles, doubles and mixed doubles will have electronic line-calling and video review available in 2018, the USTA announced Friday.

It will be the first time that every match at the year's last Grand Slam tournament will have the technology.

The US Open introduced electronic line-calling in 2006.

The four top courts -- Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, and Court 17 -- will have an instant-replay team within the arena this year. A centralized office will handle the electronic review process for other matches.

Last year, seven courts had the capability.

The US Open starts on Aug. 27.