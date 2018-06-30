Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki won the Eastbourne International for the second time on Saturday, beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in straight sets for her 29th career title.

Wozniacki, who was runner-up last year, triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (5) in just under two hours, sealing the match with a backhand down the line.

Title #29 !! Thank you Eastbourne for a great week!! Next stop @wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EQGhz6W9Yg — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 30, 2018

Second-ranked Wozniacki was made to work by No. 45 Sabalenka, and had to save two set points in the opening set.

Wozniacki also had to recover from a break down in both sets before securing a repeat of her 2009 success.