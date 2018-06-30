Damir Dzumhur claimed the ATP Antalya Open on Sunday after a three-set victory over Adrian Mannarino.

Dzhumhur, the current world No. 30, won the first set 6-1 before losing the second set with the same scoreline.

However, Dzumhur returned to form and claimed the third and final set 6-1 to secure victory.

"It feels great," said Dzumhur. "[This is my] third title, the first this year and my first ever on grass.

"I didn't expect this one, especially because it is the surface [on which] I play one or two tournaments each year. But it seems, from next year, I should play much more."

Dzumhur received 250 ATP Ranking points and €76,020 in prize money for his win.