Andy Murray has admitted he feels strange ahead of Wimbledon this year because his expectations have been lowered by a long-term hip injury.

The two-time champion is looking increasingly likely to make his first round match against Benoit Paire after coming through a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club Saturday.

But with just three matches under his belt since returning from nearly 12 months on the sidelines he enters his home Grand Slam in a different mindset to any of his previous appearances at SW19.

"It feels a little bit odd coming into the tournament this year. Normally at this stage I feel really nervous, lots of pressure, and I expect a lot of myself around this time of year," said Murray.

"I've always loved that and enjoyed that in a way. It has been difficult but I enjoyed it, whereas this year it feels very, very different."

The former world No. 1 lost out to Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne this week in the final grass-court warm-up tournament before the championships.

Edmund will likely be the bigger hope for British fans after reaching a career-high No. 17 in the world rankings and an Australian Open semifinal earlier this year.

For the first time since 2006 Murray is not the British No. 1 at Wimbledon, and -- alongside the tournament's lower profile while the World Cup takes priority for many sports fans -- that could help the Scot go under the radar.

But Murray is keen to temper any hysteria about his return.

"I have to view it very much day by day, just as a process," Murray told reporters.

"I'd like to be playing better. Of course, you notice things that are maybe not quite where you would like them to be or where you remember them being a year ago."

Murray looks increasingly likely to play against Benoit Paire in the first round at the All England club. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Murray admitted to feeling pain after his return to action against Nick Kyrgios at the Queen's Club earlier this month, but now says those initial aches have stopped.

"Four or five weeks ago, I didn't know whether I'd be capable of competing at a level I'd be happy with," he said.

"I think the last couple of weeks has been beneficial. I don't think I played amazing in the matches, but I think I've done well, considering the opponents."

"I'm practicing at a high level, a high intensity every day with some of the best players in the world. That's really positive for me as part of getting better, to compete again."

The 31-year-old from Dunblane defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final to become the first British Wimbledon champion in 77 years.

He repeated the feat in 2016 with a straight sets win against Milos Raonic, but faces a difficult route through this time with rising star Denis Shapovalov and seasoned veteran Juan Martin Del Potro both possible opponents in the early rounds.

Despite being "pumped" to be back Murray admits he will only know exactly how good his condition is after playing a best-of-five-set match.

"How am I going to feel if I play for four hours in the first match? I can't answer that question honestly," Murray said.

"I need to be mindful of how I'm feeling on a day-to-day basis. Right now you can't say with 100 percent certainty when you only started competing 10 days ago how you're going to feel after every match and each day."