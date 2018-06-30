WIMBLEDON -- Serena Williams, who canceled her pre-tournament news conference at Wimbledon moments before its 3 p.m. Saturday scheduled start, later was spotted in Berkshire, an hour west of Wimbledon, at the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park.

Photos and video of the seven-time Wimbledon champ and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, alongside the couple's friend, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were posted by The Daily Mail and other tabloids Saturday evening. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his brother, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, were competing in the event.

Williams and Ohanian attended the royal wedding of Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May.

From a tennis standpoint, members of the Royal Family are frequent attendees at the All England Club.

Williams is competing in only her fourth tournament since returning from maternity leave in March. She was forced to withdraw from the French Open with a pectoral injury before her highly anticipated fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova.

Williams' news conference has been rescheduled for 11:15 a.m. local time Sunday.