        <
        >

          Sloane Stephens upset in 1st round at Wimbledon

          play
          Stephens out of Wimbledon after 1st-round upset (0:38)

          No. 4 seed Sloane Stephens loses to unseeded Donna Vekic in the first round at Wimbledon. (0:38)

          10:25 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          WIMBLEDON -- American Sloane Stephens made a first-round exit at Wimbledon on Monday, losing to unseeded Donna Vekic.

          Stephens, the No. 4 seed in London, failed to produce the same standard that saw her finish runner-up at last month's French Open as she fell 6-1, 6-3 in to her Croatian opponent on Court No. 1.

          World No. 55 Vekic had previously lost all five of her career meetings against a top-5 opponent before facing US Open champion Stephens, who suffered first-round defeat for the second successive year at the All England Club.

          Vekic next faces Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia or Rebecca Peterson of Sweden.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices