No. 4 seed Sloane Stephens loses to unseeded Donna Vekic in the first round at Wimbledon. (0:38)

Stephens out of Wimbledon after 1st-round upset (0:38)

WIMBLEDON -- American Sloane Stephens made a first-round exit at Wimbledon on Monday, losing to unseeded Donna Vekic.

Stephens, the No. 4 seed in London, failed to produce the same standard that saw her finish runner-up at last month's French Open as she fell 6-1, 6-3 in to her Croatian opponent on Court No. 1.

World No. 55 Vekic had previously lost all five of her career meetings against a top-5 opponent before facing US Open champion Stephens, who suffered first-round defeat for the second successive year at the All England Club.

Vekic next faces Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia or Rebecca Peterson of Sweden.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.