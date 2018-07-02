Serena Williams advances to the second round at Wimbledon after defeating Arantxa Rus. (0:26)

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams delivered a strong opening act, defeating Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-3.

Williams was seeded No. 25 by the tournament despite being ranked No. 181 in the WTA world rankings. Williams' seeding has been a hot topic in the tennis community recently, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion returned to competitive tennis earlier this year following the birth of her first child in September. While WTA rules allow women who miss time because of a pregnancy to enter events based on their pre-absence ranking, there is no guarantee of a seeding. Williams was unseeded at the French Open earlier this year.

Rus is ranked No. 105. Serena improves to 56-2 in her major career against players ranked outside the WTA's Top 100.

Five-time champion Venus Williams advanced to the second round with a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1 victory over Johanna Larsson.

Having struggled to establish a rhythm against her Swedish opponent during the opening set, the ninth-seeded Williams won 10 games in a row from 1-2 in the second to take control.

The 38-year-old American, the oldest woman in the draw, reached the 2017 final where she was beaten by Garbine Muguruza.

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki cruised into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3 win over American Varvara Lepchenko.

Wozniacki took 59 minutes to complete the victory on Centre Court, finishing it off with a service winner.

The second-seeded Dane has never been past the round of 16 at the All England Club but showed good form on grass by winning her second title on the surface at Eastbourne last week.

Last year's semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova was eliminated Monday, losing 7-5, 6-3 to Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Katie Swan became the first British player to progress to the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The 19-year-old Swan defeated her 36th-ranked opponent in just 52 minutes to earn the first Grand Slam victory of her career.

The 204th-ranked Swan is one of five British women aged from 19 to 23 to have been given a wild card to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Harriet Dart lost to seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.