WIMBLEDON -- Under the baking sun, the home hopes each tried to progress, turn childhood dreams into reality, and dispel the notion they are mere 'Plucky Brits' and actual challengers in this Andy Murray-less Wimbledon.

Welcome to the first Wimbledon without Murray since 2007. It feels strange, an element of uncertainty hovering over SW19. Fans of Murray were still there, t-shirts were sporadically present, but for those on the court, trying to plough ahead in the tournament while managing the hopes of a nation, they do not have the Murray umbrella to keep them from public and media attention.

But on day one of this famous championship, only Katie Swan could deliver a home victory after she saw off Irina-Camelia Begu. For the rest of those who played Monday, it was a case of valiant efforts packed with courage but ultimately, lessons needing to be learned and focus returning to improving rankings. Come back next year, try again. That was the narrative from Harriet Dart, Liam Broady and Cam Norrie as all three suffered opening day defeats.

In the main, the hero-worshiping was all geared towards the man who has established Centre Court as his second home -- and we're not talking about the absentee Murray. Roger Federer was in his element; his supporters with their various bits of Federer paraphernalia were there expecting victory, rather than hoping for it. Federer is part of Wimbledon's semiology, so too Serena Williams -- seeing them walk out is a signifier of normality in this part of the world. Though the women's champion Garbine Muguruza plays Tuesday, Federer and Williams are as much part of this competition's rich tapestry as strawberries and cream, Henman Hill and the lone 'joker' who shouts 'Come on Tim', only to be met by groans of predictability.

The sight of Murray waving, with a forced half-smile, as he takes in Centre Court to start his charge is met with a breath of relief from those clutching Union flags. World order restored. But without that, British tennis hopes have no centrifugal point of reference and attention for championship hopes.

Instead, this time around, Murray's influence and omnipotence hovered over Swan's triumph.

Swan, 19, was Britain's standout player on opening day. She is learning under the guidance of Murray as part of his management company and showed, on the face of it, few nerves on Court 14 as she dispatched Romanian Begu 6-2, 6-2 and in the process shrugged off the 164 places separating them in the official rankings. "I felt myself being shaky, but it didn't affect my tennis too much," Swan said. "To get a wild card, I was so grateful to get that. And this year I've been working really hard. The last few weeks I've shown more myself than anyone I can compete with the top girls. Going into the match today with that mindset, I think that's why I was able to win."

Swan looked at home, playing with the confidence in just her second Grand Slam match, following on from her Wimbledon debut in 2016. It was the same ice cool temperament shown by her mentor, Murray, reserving any emotion for a small fist pump with match point on offer and then a shout of "c'mon!" when she had the victory secured.

Katie Swan during her victory over Irina-Camelia Begu at Wimbledon. Clive Mason/Getty Images

"I actually didn't talk to him much before Wimbledon," Swan said of Murray. "I think he was busy with himself deciding what he was going to be doing. I saw him last week, but we didn't really talk about tennis... it was more social talk, like [the British TV show] Love Island, that kind of stuff.

"I would say every couple weeks he would text me to see how things were going, how the setup was, asking about what tournaments I was going to be playing. It's almost surreal being in somebody's company, somebody like that, because he was always my idol growing up. To now be so close with him, it's really cool."

It will also be a day remembered for Dart's valiant effort. Sweat abated and with emotions momentarily parked Dart, 21, reflected on her Wimbledon debut. It was all a little different to the Futures Tour but she looked comfortable on Court 12. Housed within the claustrophobic stands, under the merciless, beating sun, she went toe-to-toe with seventh seed Karoline Pliskova over three sets. Former British No.1 Anne Keothavong watched on, offering words of encouragement, knowing the pressure Dart felt. And the mental strain.

Eventually Dart ran out of steam. Midway through the second, she was 4-1 up only to slip, seemingly pulling her thigh in the process, and needed a medical time out. She closed the set out 6-2, but would lose the third 6-1 as Pliskova found focus and the angled boundaries of the court. Afterwards Dart spoke with the maturity of a Wimbledon veteran; answering questions on her terms, avoiding talking up her own future -- "I look forward to coming back here" was the sole show of crystal-ball gazing -- and showing little emotion.

Insights into her personal life were few and far between, other than confirmation she is doing a degree in forensic psychology and will use the prize money -- £39,000 ($51,200) -- to continue funding her budding career. Any hype over Wimbledon prospects to come were parked, so too were any thoughts over the pressure Brits face here without Murray's presence.

"I mean, everyone here, British-wise, deserves to be here," Dart said. "They're very capable of winning a lot of matches here. I think all of us just try to focus on ourselves rather than worry about how everyone else is doing."

Harriet Dart in action against Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Broady's second-round exit in 2015 remains his best return at Wimbledon. After battling hard in the first set against 2015 finalist and 13th seed Milos Raonic to eventually lose 7-5, he came undone at double quick speed, losing the next two 6-0 and 6-1. Court One emptied with Broady two sets down, sporadic cheers of 'Come on Liam' still dotted the mid-afternoon haze, but though he showed fight -- the delightful passing shot he spun past Raonic to win his sole game in the third drew cheers familiar to that famous court -- it was in vain.

The same went for Cam Norrie. As the breeze picked up and the evening closed in, there was to be no wind of change on Court 14 as Norrie, 22, was dispatched in four sets by Slovenia's Aljaž Bedene. It was a curious match up with a semblance of an all-home affair given Bedene got British citizenship in 2015 only to then switch back to Slovenia two years later. Norrie himself represented New Zealand for three years before switching allegiance in 2013 to Britain. But it was Bedene who looked at home.

With Centre Court lying quiet, awaiting Tuesday's play, Court 14 became one of the go-to matches and Norrie started well, clinching the first set. But Bedene, who received plenty of support from the watching crowd, took control, winning 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4. Norrie now has two first round Wimbledon defeats to his name.

Tuesday offers up Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta. Both have had breakthrough moments -- Edmund as a semifinalist at this year's Australian Open and Konta also as a semifinalist here in 2017. They know these blades of grass, how to navigate the blinding sun on the outside courts, the obstreperous interruptions from low-flying planes and dotted cheers from courts hugging their own. They are filed under experience, ones Dart and the others can draw on in years to come. Edmund opens on Court One and Konta on Court Two Tuesday, both early in the day to perhaps give them breathing space in the British consciousness before England play Colombia in the FIFA World Cup later that evening. Both will be comfortable in their own skin, but aware of the expectation which comes with home hope.

Murray may be watching from a different London postcode this year but his spectre will forever hang over Wimbledon until someone ends triumphant, just like Sir Fred Perry did until the next knight Sir Andy ended that 77-year wait in 2013. But for those still in the draw, they will embrace their own spotlight as British tennis steps forward into a new, unknown era for the first time in 10 years without their constant signifier of hope and calmness. But despite that, as Swan's victory showed, though he is not here in a playing capacity, his legacy is already bearing fruits on this famous patch of grass in Wimbledon.