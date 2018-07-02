WIMBLEDON, England -- ESPN tennis analyst Chris Evert has been a champion for women's equality in tennis for decades. She also appreciates the game's many traditions.

But Evert said Monday that her standing on both points was misrepresented in an article published Monday by The Sunday Times of London, which said Evert suggested it was time for the women's final at Wimbledon to be played on Sunday and the men's final be moved to Saturday.

In a recent interview, Evert said The Sunday Times asked her what she thought about UK Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong's suggestion that the Slams could alternate [the finals] each year, which Keothavong called "progressive thinking."

When the Times presented Keothavong's idea to Evert, she responded, "'That would be fine, that sounds like a good idea.' But that's all I said."

Evert continued: "It's not like I am making that suggestion myself. I never said that. But I have said, and still believe, there should be more conversations and more advancement toward women still trying to get equal pay week to week during tournaments.

"What I said for the article was that there was still inequality between men's and women's tennis, as far as tournaments during the whole year. But the Grand Slams have the equal prize money, and there is equity [at those events]. It's still a man's world in businesses around the world, and [in tennis] we're having conversations and getting closer and closer to women getting that equity throughout the year."

But does the idea of flipping the days of the women's and men's final appeal to Evert in general?

"It's been the tradition that women have always played on Saturday and they play two out of three sets, and the men play on Sunday and play three out of five sets, and it's a great tradition. I have no problem with it," Evert told ESPN on Monday. "It's more important that women have equal prize money with the men than on which day they actually play the final. The prize-money equality is more important.

"If Wimbledon or any other Grand Slam entity came to players and presented an idea -- that they would flop the days of the women's and men's finals every other year or something like that -- sure, I'd be open to it."

Currently, the men's and women's Grand Slam singles winners receive the same prize money at all four Grand Slams -- $3.2 million at the Australian Open, $2.7 million at the French Open, $2.9 million at Wimbledon and $3.7 million at the US Open.