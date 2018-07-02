W2W4 at Wimbledon: Nadal, Sharapova looking to make early impact

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep begin their quests for back-to-back Grand Slam titles on Day 2 at Wimbledon. (1:06)

The last time we saw Rafael Nadal, he was standing in a familiar position -- at the French Open podium in early June, biting down on his latest winner's trophy.

Nadal was in peak form. He dropped only one set on his way to a record 11th title in Paris. But Nadal has not played a match since, and this isn't Roland Garros. It's the slick grass of the All England Club, where the Spaniard has notoriously struggled. Four times since the 2012 Wimbledon championships, Nadal has fallen to a player ranked lower than No. 100 in the world, an unfathomable string of futility for a player as accomplished as the world No. 1.

On Tuesday, Nadal takes the court against Dudi Sela, the 127th-ranked Israeli whose all-around power belies his 5-foot-9 frame. Can Sela add his name to the list of unlikely players who have startled Nadal at Wimbledon?

We'll find out on Day 2, when they take the court. Here are some other notable matches to watch Tuesday:

Like Nadal, Sharapova is also competing in her first event since the French Open. But unlike Nadal, Sharapova has not set foot on a grass court for years. Crazy enough, this will be her first match on any grass event since Wimbledon in 2015.

Sharapova rose to fame at the All England Club in 2004 when, as an 18-year-old, she upset Serena Williams in the final, her first of five career majors. But since then, Sharapova has reached the quarterfinals or better at Wimbledon only twice in nine tries.

Again working with coach Thomas Hogstedt, Sharapova looked sharp in Paris last month, where she reached the quarterfinals. However, a fourth-round showdown against Serena never materialized when Williams pulled out with a pectoral injury. Two days later, Sharapova was beaten badly by Garbine Muguruza.

Diatchenko is a 27-year-old Russian, who has only two career Grand Slam match-wins. More of a doubles specialist, Diatchenko doesn't have a particularly powerful game, but she hits double-fisted groundstrokes from both wings and is comfortable taking the ball on the rise.

Sharapova took out Diatchenko 6-3, 6-1 the only time they played, in the second round of the 2015 French Open.

Novak Djokovic is a three-time Wimbledon champion. AP Photo/Ben Curtis

There is a growing sense Djokovic is finally ready compete with the form and confidence that has led him to 12 major titles.

The Djokovic trajectory is well-known by now; since completing the career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open, injuries, personal issues and an ambivalence toward his career sent the Serb into a tailspin.

He hired and fired big-name coaches, Boris Becker, Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek. But Djokovic has reunited with Marian Vajda, who first began working with the former world No. 1 more than a decade ago.

Since mid-May, Djokovic reached the semifinals in Rome, the quarters at the French Open and the final of the Queen's Club. He's healthy and focused.

Sandgren is unlikely to pose as much of a threat. Ranked No. 57 in the world, he has played only one match since the end of May, an opening-round loss at the French Open.

The two have never met.

The real competition here is Kyrgios vs. his health. The Aussie has been dealing with an injured right elbow, which has forced him out of numerous events, including Indian Wells and the French Open, all year.

But what Kyrgios is capable of when healthy is straight-forward smash-mouth tennis. He's competed well this grass-court season; Kyrgios lost a third-set tiebreaker against Roger Federer in the Stuttgart semis, and a week later, he took out Andy Murray in the opening round of Queen's en route to the semifinals.

Kyrgios first made his major impact four years ago at the All England Club, when as a 19-year-old player ranked No. 144, knocked off Nadal in the fourth round. Expectations have risen, but Kyrgios has yet to make it out of the fourth round since.

Istomin is a former top-20 player with a game well-suited for grass. He last played Kyrgios at the 2015 French Open, falling in straight sets.