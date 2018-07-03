WIMBLEDON -- Wimbledon will be a World Cup-free zone with organisers not planning on showing any of England's last 16 clash with Colombia on Tuesday.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club last showed football during Wimbledon back in 1996, when football's European Championships were staged in England at the same time.

Despite Gareth Southgate's side facing Colombia in a FIFA World Cup last 16 match at 19.00 BST on Tuesday, any football supporters who have travelled to Wimbledon and are keen to watch England will have to leave the grounds or huddle around mobile phones.

"In previous years we have never shown the football, whether it is the European Championships or the World Cup, and there will be no change to that," Richard Lewis, AELTC CEO, said. "We think people recognise they are at a tennis event. It has always been an accepted policy.

"It has worked very well for us and never proved controversial. We love seeing England do well and would love Gareth Southgate and his side to do well at this World Cup."

The big screen at Wimbledon -- which sits at the foot of Henman Hill, on the side of Court One, and is a popular place for people to gather to watch the tennis -- would be the obvious place to show the football.

On Monday, eager Belgium and Japan supporters took to peeking through the windows of Wimbledon's press centre to catch a glimpse of their last 16 clash, which Belgium won 3-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.