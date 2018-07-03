ESPN's Mary Joe Fernandez and Jason Goodall go inside the point to break down where defending champion Garbine Muguruza excelled in her first-round win. (2:40)

LONDON -- After losing just one set on her way to the Wimbledon title a year ago, Garbine Muguruza picked up exactly where she left off at the All England Club.

The No. 3-seeded Muguruza was hardly troubled in beating British wild card Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Muguruza saved the only break point she faced and could have ended the encounter more swiftly had she been more clinical with her own chances.

"I'm pretty happy with my serve and controlling the emotions," Muguruza said. "You know, to be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I'm excited with the way I'm playing."