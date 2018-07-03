LONDON -- The 10th-seeded pair of Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. and Ashleigh Barty of Australia has pulled out of women's doubles at Wimbledon, a day after the American injured her right ankle in a singles loss.

Vandeweghe is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist and two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist in singles, where she was seeded 16th.

She got hurt during a fall in the first-set tiebreaker of her 6-7 (3), 6-3, 8-6 loss to Katerina Siniakova on Monday at the All England Club.

Georgina Garcia Perez of Spain and Fanny Stollar of Hungary get into the doubles field after losing in qualifying.

Also withdrawing from women's doubles were Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan and Zheng Saisai of China. Diyas injured her left knee.

They're being replaced by "lucky losers" Anna Blinkova of Russia and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.