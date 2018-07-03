Rafael Nadal's quest for his first Wimbledon title since 2010 is off to a good start after dispatching Dudi Sela in the first round. (0:51)

LONDON -- Two-time champion Rafael Nadal moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Dudi Sela of Israel.

The second-seeded Nadal hadn't played a match since claiming his 11th French Open title last month, but showed little sign of rust as he cruised to victory against Sela.

Nadal is seeking a first Wimbledon title since 2010, which would also make him just the second man to accomplish the French Open-Wimbledon double three times.

He will next face Vasek Pospisil of Canada or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

Editor's Picks Muguruza starts defense with win; Kvitova falls Reigning Wimbledon women's champion Garbine Muguruza started the defense of her title by easing past Naomi Broady in her first-round match.

Nick Kyrgios served his way into the second round at Wimbledon as the 15th-seeded Australian fired 42 aces and saved all five break points he faced to beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Kyrgios earned the only break of the match to go up 5-3 in the fourth set before serving out the match. He reached the quarterfinals on his Wimbledon debut in 2014 but had to retire with a hip injury in the first round last year.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany also advanced, beating James Duckworth of Australia 7-5, 6-2, 6-0.

Fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro maintained his record of never losing in the first round at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.

The Argentine will next face Feliciano Lopez, who broke Roger Federer's record by appearing in a 66th consecutive Grand Slam singles tournament as he defeated Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Matthew Ebden upset 10th-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in just 1 hour, 33 minutes to earn his first win over a top-10 ranked player at a Grand Slam. The 51st-ranked Australian, who had lost all three previous meetings vs. Goffin, has never been past the second round at a major.

Dominic Thiem, the French Open runner-up, became the third top-10 player to exit the men's draw in the opening round when he retired hurt with his opponent, Marcos Baghdatis, leading 6-4, 7-5, 2-0.

Thiem, 24, received a medical timeout for treatment on his back, before the pain eventually became too much early in the third set.

Baghdatis is into the second round for the ninth time in his career and will next face Spain's David Ferrer or Russian Karen Khachanov.

Kei Nishikori is into the second round after beating American qualifier Christian Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The 24th-seeded Nishikori saw off Harrison's attempt at a comeback by claiming a tight third set, before cruising to victory in the fourth.

Nishikori, the top-ranked Japanese player at the tournament, will next face another Australian, Bernard Tomic, who made the first-round draw as a lucky loser and took full advantage by defeating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.