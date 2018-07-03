ICYMI at Wimbledon: Kvitova, Thiem bow out; Federer loses record to Lopez

WIMBLEDON -- Tuesday brought another action-packed day of tennis at the All England Club -- and with it moments of triumph, defeat and even some hilarious awkwardness.

Whether you were wrapped up in World Cup viewing or just getting ready for your Fourth of July festivities, we've got you covered on all the things you might have missed during Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Petra Kvitova, the No. 8 seed and (somewhat inexplicably) the betting favorite, was sent packing by Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a three-set upset.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who made her return to tennis during last year's tournament after suffering hand injuries from a stabbing during a home invasion, said she felt tight on Tuesday but otherwise was healthy, and she faulted her nerves for getting the best of her.

"I probably didn't really have a clear mind," Kvitova said after the match. "I kind of [am] thinking little bit too much than I should. Of course, the hand is not moving that easily as it should be, so I'm tight. I didn't move that well, either."

Kvitova successfully defended her title in Birmingham, England, last week and fans had been hoping it was a start of a resurgence for the 28-year-old. It's otherwise been a tough season for Kvitova, who fell in the first round in Melbourne and the third round in Paris. However, down the stretch on Tuesday, she clearly had little left in the tank as Sasnovich won the last six games of the match.

play 0:21 Two-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova eliminated Petra Kvitova is out at Wimbledon after a first-round loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Kvitova is one of four top-10-seeded women to be eliminated in the first round, joining Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Garcia. The top men's players haven't fared much better, with three of the top 10 seeds (Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin and Dominic Thiem) losing in the first round for the first time since 1998.

Thiem, another betting favorite and a French Open finalist just weeks ago, had to retire in the third set against Marcos Baghdatis due to injury. He received treatment for his back earlier in the match, but it was clear he remained in agony until eventually bowing out.

A sad sight to see as @rolandgarros finalist Dominic Thiem retires through injury, with Marcos Baghdatis progressing to the second round of #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/igO4Kb4KD8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2018

It's rare for a tennis player to say he owns a record over Roger Federer, but Feliciano Lopez now can say just that. The 36-year-old is playing in his -- wait for it -- 66th straight Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon, and in doing so, broke the record he had tied with Federer. The impressive streak spans over 16 years and multiple major quarterfinal appearances.

He summed up his feelings perfectly, and how probably anyone would, during his news conference after his straight-sets win over Federico Delbonis: "Wow, I'm going to beat Federer at something!"

play 1:28 Feliciano Lopez breaks Federer record Feliciano Lopez speaks to the media after his first-round win over Federico Delbonis and breaking Roger Federer's record by appearing in a 66th consecutive Grand Slam.

Probably because he has 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer, for his part, did not seem fazed as he dropped to No. 2 in the record books. "I'm happy for him," he said on Monday. "I had a good run. I don't know. It wasn't like my No. 1 concern."

And that, my friends, might be the closest thing we'll ever see to Roger Federer shade.

Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2016, and she stopped her recent downward skid in the process. The 2014 finalist was forced to play in qualifying in order to make the main draw, but proved she belonged with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 victory over British wild card Gabriella Taylor.

✊😁✊



🇨🇦 Genie Bouchard wins her first round match over Gabriella Taylor 6-0 4-6 6-3. It marks the first time Bouchard has won four consecutive matches since February 2016. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zzqDoMyXDn — TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) July 3, 2018

"I definitely think I have improved over the past couple months," she said after the match. "I wasn't able to play tournaments for a little bit, which was super frustrating, but it almost motivated me more as soon as I came back. I feel good right now, and I want to just keep improving."

No. 188 in the world, the Canadian next will face Ashleigh Barty in the second round. Both are former Wimbledon junior champions -- Bouchard in 2012 and Barty in 2011 -- but that apparently means little in the current day based on this exchange from Bouchard's news conference:

[Ashleigh Barty is] another Junior Wimbledon champ. Is there like a sort of sisterhood among you folks?

Bouchard: No.

Do you know who the other junior champions in the room are? Would you be able to name who they are?

Bouchard: No.

OK then.

Don't you just hate when you go to take your seat only to realize it's not actually yours? Ernests Gulbis feels your pain.

During his first-round win over Jay Clarke, the 29-year-old walked to what he thought was his chair during the changeover. There was just one little problem -- it wasn't actually his. Both players were good sports about the whole thing, and Clarke hilariously pointed Gulbis in the right direction.

Garbine Muguruza opened her Wimbledon title defense on Tuesday with a victory over Naomi Broady on Centre Court. But before she needed just 90 minutes to down her opponent, the 24-year-old sat down for an interview with the tournament's kid reporters.

The duo ask about her favorite players and then made her do the floss with them because, 2018, y'all! It's really an adorable use of the next 60 seconds of your life.

Meghan Markle, ahem, the Duchess of Sussex, was somehow not in attendance for the second day in a row, but it's hard to be too disappointed about such things when Rufus the Hawk is in the house. The legendary "bird scarer" was busy on Tuesday morning, you know, chasing away pigeons, posting on social media, and selling merch. As one does.