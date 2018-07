WIMBLEDON - Maria Sharapova lost her first opening-tournament match in her career at Wimbledon on Tuesday, losing to fellow Russian Vitalia Diatchenko 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 4-6.

Entering into this year's tournament, Sharapova was 13-0 in opening matches at the All England Club and was riding a 10-match winning streak against Russian players.

The last time she lost in the opening round of a major was in 2010, when she was ousted by Maria Kirilenko at the Australian Open.