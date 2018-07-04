No. 2 seed Wozniacki upset by Makarova at Wimbledon (0:45)

LONDON -- Caroline Wozniacki has made another early exit from Wimbledon.

The Australian Open champion lost 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in a second-round match after being bothered by a swarm of flying insects in the second set.

Wozniacki has never been past the round of 16 at Wimbledon, and this is the fourth time in seven years she has lost in the first or second round.

The second-seeded Dane saved four match points at 5-3 in the final set before breaking back to level the match. But she was broken again in the last game.

Organizers used bug spray after Wozniacki complained to the chair umpire about the insects.

She is the fifth of the top eight women seeds to lose before the third round.

Serena Williams continued her Wimbledon return by moving into the third round with an emphatic 6-1, 6-4 win over Viktoriya Tomova.

The seven-time champion lost just five of 32 points on her first serve as she took a little over an hour to triumph against her 135th-ranked opponent.

Williams was unable to defend her 2016 Wimbledon title last year because she was pregnant.

Despite her ranking having fallen to 181, Williams is seeded 25th this year.

The 36-year-old American next faces German Tatjana Maria or Kristina Mladenovic of France.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams once again dropped the opening set, and once again dominated the rest of the way to win.

The No. 9 seed, at 38 the oldest woman in the draw, came back to beat 141st-ranked qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 to reach the third round.

Williams got broken in the first game and did not recover in the opening set, in which she made 12 unforced errors, twice as many as Dulgheru. Nine of those were errant forehands.

But the American, the runner-up at Wimbledon a year ago, then won seven games in a row.

In the first round, Williams started by ceding a tiebreaker against 58th-ranked Johanna Larsson before taking 12 of the last 15 games.

Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round for the first time with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Victoria Azarenka.

Seventh-seeded Pliskova didn't face a break point as she cruised through a meeting of the two former No.1-ranked players on Centre Court.

It was the sixth time in seven main draw appearances at Wimbledon that 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Pliskova had advanced to the second round, but she had previously failed to go any further.

Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka was vulnerable on her second serve throughout, winning just seven of 18 points on it.

Pliskova will next face 29th-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu, after the Romanian defeated British wildcard Katie Swan 6-0, 6-3.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.