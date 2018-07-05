Former Wimbledon finalist Angelique Kerber had to come from a set down to oust American qualifier Claire Liu in the second round.

The 11th-seeded Kerber broke decisively for a 4-3 lead in the third set before serving out a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory against the 18-year-old Liu, the youngest player in the tournament.

Kerber lost the 2016 final to Serena Williams.

Liu was at her first Wimbledon and faced a top-10 ranked player for the first time. At No. 237, Liu was the lowest-ranked woman to make the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada, who lost to Petra Kvitova in the 2014 Wimbledon final, lost to 17th-seeded Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 7-5.

