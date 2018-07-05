WIMBLEDON -- If you enjoy dominant performances, epic comebacks and sassy exchanges with umpires and officials, Thursday was the day for you at the All England Club.

And if you missed any of the day's action, fear not. Here's the best of what you missed.

Nearing the end of the first set during her second-round match against Zheng Saisai on Thursday, it looked as if No. 1 Simona Halep was in danger of following several of the top seeds into an early departure at the All England Club.

The newly crowned French Open champion initially looked sluggish and sloppy, and struggled with consistency, and trailed 5-3. Despite her woes, she remained composed and started to rally.

And rally she did. The 26-year old won the next 10 games and cruised to a seemingly improbable 7-5, 6-0 victory.

"I had pressure little bit [in fear] of losing that set," she said after the match. "But I didn't panic. I think this was the best thing that I did. I was just calm, just to play every ball. I really believe that I have the power to come back if I stay focused."

So, that has to be some pretty scary information for every other remaining women in the draw.

Rafael Nadal, the other reigning French Open champion, had no such early struggles in his second-round clash with Mikhail Kukushkin. The Spainard advanced to the third round behind a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory, but still found a way to create some drama despite the lopsided outcome.

Before the match even started, he was given a time violation for taking too long during warm-ups. However, despite the strange start, he later claimed he had no idea such a penalty had even been called.

"First news about that," he said when asked about it during his news conference. I don't know. But being honest, with the five minutes, that's because we have five minutes and one minute. I don't see a watch here. I don't see that countdown. It's more difficult for me to understand what's going on. In Australia and Roland Garros, we have the watch here that we can manage to be under control with the watch. Here we can't."

And at the end of the second set, he was given a second-time violation for being slow while changing in his chair. He at least did know he had been called for this one, but his explanation is still worth reading:

"I was slow at that moment. You know, I know I had to take the wristband, T-shirt, banana out, change everything. Probably I should go to toilet. If I go to the toilet, I had plenty of time to change everything without the time violation. I decided to stay on the chair."

Ahhh, the old "Should have gone to the toilet" line. Never change, Rafa.

Thursday was a sunny day for Roger Federer. He was sweepin' the clouds away and on his way to where the air his sweet. Or at least to the All England Club, where the air seems fine but not particularly sweet.

After advancing to the third round on Wednesday, the eight-time Wimbledon champion seemed to be in good spirits during his practice session -- even wearing a "Sesame Street" shirt.

Designed by, of course, Uniqlo, Federer was joined by Bert, Ernie and Elmo on the courts, and it made for a fun change from his usual standard plain white T-shirt.

With @sesamestreet's Elmo, Bert and Ernie on your side, anything is possible for @RogerFederer at The Championships 2018...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Ia5Rn0BpaB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018

Somehow Federer wasn't the only one paying homage to a classic children's television show on Thursday. Two fans were spotted cheering on Naomi Osaka in her 6-3, 6-4 win over Katie Boulter dressed as Teletubbies.

Yes, that's right. Please see for yourself below.

Over the #Wimbledon hills and far away, the Teletubbies come out to play... pic.twitter.com/LNl6anCpHL — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018

Perhaps it was a reference to a throwback picture Osaka shared of herself on Instagram wearing a Teletubbies shirt, or perhaps it was just a super creepy coincidence, but either way, you have to applaud these two for creativity.

#fbf #teletubbies #テレタビーズ A post shared by Naomi Osaka 大坂なおみ (@naomiosakatennis) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:51am PST

After suffering a devastating knee injury last year at Wimbledon, Bethanie Mattek-Sands made her return to the All England Club on Thursday. Joining forces with her longtime doubles partner Lucie Safarova for the first time since the injury, the duo -- known as #TeamBucie -- easily returned to form and beat Alla Kudryavtseva and Lyudmyla Kichenok in straight sets to advance to the second round.

Mattek-Sands and Safarova are looking for their sixth Grand Slam title, and first at Wimbledon. But while that might sound like a lot of pressure, the duo seemed most happy to pose for selfies together after the match. Just file this one under, "Reunited, and it feels so good."

We. Are. Back. 👯♀️🍓😘 and at the only place where our match clothes are perfectly color coordinated 🤣 #TeamBucie #WhiteOut for #Wimby pic.twitter.com/tQLMzT2tyh — Bethanie MattekSands (@matteksands) July 5, 2018

Nick Kyrgios met his match on Thursday, but not in the way you're probably thinking. The Australian had no problems dispatching Robin Haase, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, but found a perfect foil in the chair umpire.

Known for his, shall we say, temperamental attitude and occasional outbursts, the 23-year-old was upset over a foot fault call. He questioned umpire James Keothavong on the timing of the call, and the sassy umpire gave it right back to him. It's easily the best exchange you'll see all day:

Keothavong even climbed down from his chair after the game to show Kyrgios specifically what he meant. And while Kyrgios seemed to have some fun with that on the court, he wasn't quite as amused when asked about it and another call during his postmatch news conference.

Did you get the right explanation for your foot-fault issues?

Kyrgios: Yeah. He told me at any point if your foot crosses the line, it's a foot fault. I mean, I just got too close to the T.

You seemed to get upset about the code violation.

Kyrgios: Not upset at all.

You spoke to the umpire while the [wave] was going on for quite some time.

Kyrgios: Does that make me upset?

You had a word with the line judge, as well.

Kyrgios: Does that make me upset?

Were you upset?

Kyrgios: No.

Why did you have a word with the line judge?

Kyrgios: Because you generally, like, talk to someone when you're curious about something. Doesn't make you upset, champ. Good question.

Ahhhh, just another day at Wimbledon with Nick Kyrgios, who is definitely not upset at all.

Thursday brought the closest thing to a Royal Family member sighting at the All England Club as Pippa and James Middleton, the sister and brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, were in attendance at Centre Court.

The known tennis fans and Wimbledon regulars cheered on Nadal, before turning their focus on British stars Johanna Konta (who lost to Dominika Cibulkova) and Kyle Edmund (who defeated Bradley Klahn). It looked to be a lovely day but would have been significantly lovelier had they brought their sister or in-laws. Don't pretend you weren't thinking the same thing.