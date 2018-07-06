WIMBLEDON -- In his own understated way, Kyle Edmund is loving Wimbledon.

Typically quiet, of few bold predictions, but increasingly more one of the everyman tennis players on the circuit, Edmund did momentarily take stock of what he had achieved after dispatching Bradley Klahn 6-4, 7-6 (0), 6-2 in Round 2 on Thursday. Now the lone Brit in either the men's or women's singles draws, he is carrying home hopes.

With a third-round match against Novak Djokovic to come on Saturday -- likely on Centre Court -- Edmund was his typical measured self, but just for a second, the magnitude hit home. "You go from being a little kid dreaming of it, then when it becomes reality, sometimes it can be a bit surreal," he said. "At the end of the day, it's my job. You have to sort of believe in yourself. There's a reason why you're there."

The "sort of" included there typifies Edmund. Even as the leading British player here at Wimbledon, he is "sort of" flying under the radar. But that is how he likes it. Earlier in the week ahead of his Round 2 match with Klahn he had to correct a journalist that he had played on Centre Court before, his 2017 defeat to Gael Monfils momentarily forgotten.

This Edmund we have come to know and watch since his charge to this year's Australian Open semifinals has been around, but only now is he at the forefront of the British tennis consciousness. This is partly due to Sir Andy Murray's absence for the past year, but mainly due to Edmund's talent: his jackhammer forehand and pinpoint serve. And also his calm demeanour, staying in touch with his roots, ensuring his schoolmate and now fireman Tom was at Wimbledon to watch him win in Round 1.