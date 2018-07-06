WIMBLEDON -- In his own understated way, Kyle Edmund is loving Wimbledon.
Typically quiet, of few bold predictions, but increasingly more one of the everyman tennis players on the circuit, Edmund did momentarily take stock of what he had achieved after dispatching Bradley Klahn 6-4, 7-6 (0), 6-2 in Round 2 on Thursday. Now the lone Brit in either the men's or women's singles draws, he is carrying home hopes.
With a third-round match against Novak Djokovic to come on Saturday -- likely on Centre Court -- Edmund was his typical measured self, but just for a second, the magnitude hit home. "You go from being a little kid dreaming of it, then when it becomes reality, sometimes it can be a bit surreal," he said. "At the end of the day, it's my job. You have to sort of believe in yourself. There's a reason why you're there."
The "sort of" included there typifies Edmund. Even as the leading British player here at Wimbledon, he is "sort of" flying under the radar. But that is how he likes it. Earlier in the week ahead of his Round 2 match with Klahn he had to correct a journalist that he had played on Centre Court before, his 2017 defeat to Gael Monfils momentarily forgotten.
This Edmund we have come to know and watch since his charge to this year's Australian Open semifinals has been around, but only now is he at the forefront of the British tennis consciousness. This is partly due to Sir Andy Murray's absence for the past year, but mainly due to Edmund's talent: his jackhammer forehand and pinpoint serve. And also his calm demeanour, staying in touch with his roots, ensuring his schoolmate and now fireman Tom was at Wimbledon to watch him win in Round 1.
Though his first two rounds have been straightforward, Djokovic will be an altogether different proposition, especially from the one Edmund faced back in May in Madrid. Edmund won that 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 but Djokovic was still recovering from his elbow injury. That game holds little significance now, but it did give Edmund a chance to see how Djokovic builds tempo from the baseline, to turn the match in his favour.
The three-time Wimbledon champion eased past second-round opponent Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3. He was on Court 2, the first time he had been off the two main showcourts in nine years. But he enjoyed the experience, embraced the claustrophobia, and like Edmund, is also flying somewhat under the radar. The only concern for Djokovic was a twisted left knee. "It seems like it's nothing major," he said afterwards.
Injuries parked, Edmund is under no illusions on what is awaiting him. This is the farthest he has been in Wimbledon, and he labelled Djokovic "one of the best players", and the Serbian returned appreciatively.
"Kyle is very devoted," Djokovic said. "He has very good ethics, [is] a hard worker, puts in the hours necessary on the court and in the gym to get himself to best possible shape.
"He's [a] top-20 player of the world. He's going towards the top 10. He certainly has the capacity and the quality to compete at the highest level. He's a hometown favourite now Murray is not here. There's a lot of expectations and pressure on his back but he's handling it pretty well so far."
Praise indeed, but mere plaudits will mean little if Edmund bows out. It would be the first time since 1998 that no Brit has made it through to the second week, but pressure does not really seem to touch Edmund. It's more the personal significance of what he is achieving that flitters through his mind.
"It's always an amazing experience, literally playing in the home of tennis. So many epic matches on there [Centre Court]. Countless legends playing on those courts. Just sort of getting the opportunity to play on there is a massive privilege."
On his radar will be Djokovic's all-court game. His serve has been talked of, but again, Edmund is aware that if he is to beat him, he will have to bring a level not yet seen from him at Wimbledon. "The thing about Novak, he does a lot of things very well," said Edmund. "I'm basically saying it's not only the serve you have to look out for, it's quite a few things."
He knows what awaits him, what the expectations are, but it won't agitate him one bit.