LONDON -- Madison Keys has become the latest top-10 seeded woman to lose at Wimbledon after her comeback fell short Friday.

The American fought back from a set and two breaks down only to falter near the end as she lost to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round at the All England Club.

In a match full of big swings, the 10th-seeded Keys led 5-2 in the first set before the 120th-ranked Rodina won the next nine games to go 4-0 up in the second. But Keys won the next five games and broke again to level the set score. She then broke back to level the third set at 4-4, but Rodina immediately earned another break and served out the victory.

Six of the women's top 10 seeds, including defending champion Garbine Muguruza, have lost in the first two rounds.

Rodina made the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. She was 0-15 in her career against top-20-ranked opponents before Friday's win.

The Russian is one of two mothers left in the tournament and will now face the other -- Serena Williams -- if the American can get past Kristina Mladenovic later Friday on Centre Court.

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia also reached the fourth round, following up her victory over second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over former semifinalist Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic.

Makarova, who has reached the round of 16 at the All England Club for the third time, will next face Italy's Camila Giorgi, who advanced after saving a match point while beating Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 7-6 (6) 6-2.

The 52nd-ranked Giorgi produced a backhand winner at 4-5, 30-40 in the second set, then won a tiebreaker to force a deciding set. Having made 18 unforced errors in each of the first two sets, Giorgi tightened up her game to make just eight in the third and advance to the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time since 2012.