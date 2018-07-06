Fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-7 6-1 6-2 in the second round of Wimbledon after a suspension in play overnight. (0:40)

LONDON -- Gael Monfils advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time Friday after knocking out last year's semifinalist Sam Querrey 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Having reached the third round at the All England Club for the seventh time, Monfils finally went a step further to complete a full set of last 16 Grand Slam appearances.

The Frenchman reached the semifinals at the 2008 French Open and the 2016 US Open. He also made it to the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2016.

Having made 13 unforced errors as he lost the opening set, the 44th-ranked Monfils made just eight more and didn't face a break point for the rest of the match.

Monfils will next face eighth-seeded Kevin Anderson, who beat No. 25 Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after losing just eight of 61 points on his first serve.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev completed another five-set comeback, beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (0), 6-1, 6-2 in a match that was suspended Thursday after the third set.

Zverev also erased a 2-1 deficit three times to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open, his best result at a Grand Slam.