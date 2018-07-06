Kyle Edmund gives his prediction for England's World Cup quarter-final vs. Sweden on Saturday. (0:16)

Which is tougher: Edmund vs. Djokovic or England vs. Sweden? (0:16)

WIMBLEDON -- Middle Saturday at Wimbledon is the last chance the remaining players have to vie for their place in the second week.

British No.1 Kyle Edmund faces No. 12 seed Novak Djokovic and, while their match could clash with with England's World Cup quarterfinal against Sweden, it is sure to be one of the standout encounters.

Kyle Edmund shakes hands with Novak Djokovic after defeating him at the Madrid Open in May. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The pair have met four times previous, with Djokovic taking three of those, but Edmund winning the most recent contest at the Madrid Open in May -- albeit on the red clay.

"That definitely adds to my confidence," Edmund told ESPN. "But this is a new match and it starts again from 0-0".

This is already the young Brit's most successful Wimbledon campaign, but his in-form-again opponent -- and three-time Wimbledon champion -- is looking dangerous on the grass.

No.1 Simona Halep vs. Su-wei Hsieh (Halep leads 1-0)

Simona Halep defeated Saisai Zheng of China in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships . SEAN DEMPSEY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Over on the women's side of the draw, the seeds are dropping like Wimbledon's flying ants. But the No. 1 seed stands firm -- Halep faces Hsieh on Saturday to keep alive hopes of a second successive Grand Slam title.

The two have met just once before, at Cincinnati back in 2013, when Halep won in three sets.

The Romanian has looked entirely focused and is yet to drop a set at this year's Championships.

Taiwan's Hsieh overcame world No. 29 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Round 1 and cruised through her second matchup -- dropping just six games.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Alex de Minaur (first meeting)

Most 19-year-olds would be perturbed upon realising their third-round opponent was 17-time-Grand-Slam-winning Nadal, but not De Minaur.

After a brilliant round two win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert the young Australian told the media: "It's an experience I am really looking forward to."

And why not? The teenager will now walk onto Centre Court at the All England Club when he faces two-time champion Nadal.

As if that wasn't enough to keep the De Minaur happy, Nadal himself has been singing the youngster's praises, saying: "He's good. He's young. He's dangerous. Good player. So let's see. Is a good challenge for me."

If Nadal thinks that then it's good enough for us. We're tuning in.

No. 11 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 18 Naomi Osaka (Kerber leads 2-1)

Angelique Kerber lets out a roar of delight during a tight match against last year's Wimbledon juniors champion Claire Liu. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

This has all the makings of another great match. Kerber and Osaka have faced each other three times -- all in 2017.

Former world No.1 Kerber has claimed the most recent two -- in Beijing and Tokyo -- while Osaka was victorious when they met in the first round of the US Open.

Kerber appointed Wim Fisette -- formerly Johanna Konta's coach -- in November 2017, and has seen a run of good form since. Meanwhile, powerful Osaka has evolved as one of the tour's biggest hitters this season although her second serve stats sometimes let her down.