WIMBLEDON -- Day 5 at Wimbledon was full of more upsets, more epic matches and more controversy. In other words, just another day at the All-England Club.

And if you missed any of Friday's action, fear not. Here's the best of what you missed.

While more top seeds and Americans, including Venus Williams, Madison Keys and Sam Querrey, fell on Friday, Serena Williams did what she does best and won. Appearing on Centre Court, the No. 25 seed and seven-time Wimbledon champion held off Kristina Mladenovic, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2), and advanced to the fourth round.

Finishing her match just moments after sister Venus fell in three sets to Kiki Bertens on Court 1, Serena picked up the mantle for all of American tennis, like she always seems to do. Trailing in the first set and forced to save two break points, the 23-time Grand Slam champion struggled before finding her rhythm.

It was Serena's 17th-straight win at the All-England Club (she hasn't lost there since 2014) and her 89th-career win at the tournament, tying Venus for third-most all time. After the match, she discussed how grateful she was to be back at the storied tournament and on tour.

"It's amazing for me to be out here," she said. "A year ago I was still pregnant. Then my delivery took a turn south fast, so that wasn't fun. But it's that that makes me appreciate that I'm out here, that I'm alive, that I'm able to be here and do well and to play well."

play 1:09 Serena beats Mladenovic in straight sets Serena Williams defeats Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon 2018.

Serena will next face qualifier Evgeniya Rodina, who defeated Madison Keys earlier in the day. Making the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, the 29-year old Russian is easily facing the match of her tennis life. Having been on the tour since 2004, Rodina has never won a tournament and has under $2 million in career earnings.

But while the careers of Rodina and Serena could not be more different, the two both have one major thing in common - they're both mothers. Rodina has a five-year old daughter named Anna, while Serena gave birth to daughter Alexis in September. The Russian has been doing the mom-on-tour thing for a long time now, but yet she still had some high praise for Serena after her victory.

"Serena is my idol," she said. "She's a great player, a great mother and plays unbelievable tennis."

Despite her admiration for the superstar, Rodina insists she will not let that get in the way of her playing her best.

"I need to relax and play my tennis. I played well in the qualifying and this week to get to the fourth round for the first time in my life.

"I have nothing to lose."

play 0:51 Keys upset by Rodina in 3rd round at Wimbledon Madison Keys falters to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina, losing 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the 3rd round.

While there were a number of memorable matches on Day 5, nothing was more epic than what took place during Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Marcelo Arevalo's win over Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie on Court 14.

In front of a well-beyond-capacity crowd - and more just peeking over from wherever they could - the pairs gave serious John Isner-Nicolas Mahut flashbacks, as they needed over five hours (and spanned over three days due to delays) and a fifth set that lasted two hours and 24 minutes, and resulted in a 22-20 tiebreak. The marathon match tied the fifth-most games (87) in men's doubles history at the All England Club, and was a thriller until the very end.

What a match. What scenes.



After FIVE hours and two minutes, Marcelo Arevalo and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo beat Jay Clarke and Cam Norrie in a gruelling 6-4, 6-7(5), 5-7, 6-4, 22-20 (yes, twenty two - twenty!) encounter#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Ndl1Jfacmt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

In case you're curious, the record for most games in a men's doubles match took place in 2007 when Marcelo Melo and Andre Sa needed 102 games to beat Kevin Ullyett and Paul Hanley.

Another day, another Nick Kyrgios controversy.

On Thursday, Marion Bartoli, the former Wimbledon champion, called Kyrgios and Gael Monfils "pathetic" during a radio interview with the BBC. She went on to say they lacked the worked ethic and maturity to win a Grand Slam title.

"It's a true shame because those kids have so much potential," she said.

As you might imagine, that didn't sit too well with the Australian star, known equally for his incredible talent and hot temper. He took to Instagram on Friday bashing Bartoli and insisting he didn't care what she thought.

"Stop assuming you know what's best for others when you think you've had a little success, he wrote in part. "We get it, we know you have to remain relevant, but I'll give you a heads up, we don't care what you have to say."

Tell us how you really feel, Nick.

Eugenie Bouchard lost in the second round on Thursday to Ashleigh Barty, but that didn't stop the Canadian star from coming back on the grounds on Friday and picking up some swag. In a picture posted on her Twitter account, he 24-year old looked to be in good spirits with a bag full of Wimbledon merchandise.

She asked her followers if anyone wanted some "Wimbledon goodies." Unsurprisingly, she got a number of responses but there was really just one that you need to know about.

Who wants some Wimbledon goodies? 😋 pic.twitter.com/Fh5inGUEil — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 6, 2018

I do!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 6, 2018

Because somehow seven Venus Rosewater dishes, six doubles trophies and one mixed doubles trophy just isn't enough Wimbledon gear.

Golfer Sergio Garcia was in attendance at the All England Club for the second year in a row. However, unlike last year, he didn't wear his green jacket from his 2017 Masters win - much to the disappointment of many, or at least me.

Joined by wife Angela Atkins, the two cheered on Serena Williams and Roger Federer from the confines of the Royal Box. Not too shabby.