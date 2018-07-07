LONDON -- Of the top 10 seeded players at Wimbledon, only one remains entering the Round of 16 -- and it isn't No. 1.

Top seeded Simona Halep was derailed by unseeded Su-Wei Hsieh 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday, leaving only No. 7 Karolina Pliskova as the only top-10 seed standing entering the second week of play at the Grand Slam event -- the fewest in a Grand Slam event in the Open Era.

Halep served for the match at 5-3 in the final set and had a match point in the next game, but the French Open champion couldn't capitalize on her chances.

Hsieh saved the match point with a backhand winner before holding for 5-5 and broke Halep in the next game. The Romanian had two more break points at 6-5 but couldn't take advantage.

The match featured a total of 14 breaks of serve -- seven for each player -- including five straight to open the first set.

Halep is the first No. 1 seed to fail to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2014. Halep entered the match looking to set the record for most career Grand Slam wins by a Romanian woman, but instead will have to wait until the US Open to break her tie at 73 with Virginia Ruzici.

The Associated Press and ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.