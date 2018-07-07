Rafael Nadal chases down a ball and hits an incredible shot between his legs with his back turned to get a point off Alex de Minaur. (0:42)

LONDON -- Rafael Nadal guaranteed he will stay No. 1 in the rankings after Wimbledon as he reached the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 19-year-old Australian Alex De Minaur on Saturday.

Nadal hasn't dropped a set so far in the tournament. Against de Minaur, he faced only three break points and saved them all, while producing nearly twice as many winners, 30-17.

This is Nadal's eighth trip to the round of 16 at the All England Club, where he has won two of his 17 Grand Slam titles. A year ago, the Spaniard lost at that stage.

He and Roger Federer have swapped the No. 1 ranking a half-dozen times this season, the most since there were eight changes in 1999.

Juan Martin del Potro overcame a hot-tempered display from Benoit Paire to reach the second week at Wimbledon, winning their third-round match 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Paire slammed his racket and shouted loudly at the chair umpire and himself after losing the second set, and his antics had del Potro shaking his head in return. The Argentine, who had crossed the net to help Paire back on his feet after a fall during the second set, still took a 3-0 lead in the third before the Frenchman fought back to level it at 3-3.

The match was then interrupted for about 10 minutes with Paire facing another break point at 4-3 while medical staff treated a spectator who had fainted in the heat. When play resumed, Paire saved that point with a service winner but was eventually broken when he netted a backhand, allowing del Potro to serve out the match.

For del Potro, it was his 87th career Grand Slam victory, breaking a tie with David Nalbandian for second most by an Argentinian-born player in the Open Era (Guillermo Vilas, 139).

Milos Raonic reached Wimbledon's fourth round for the third consecutive year, finishing off a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over 171st-ranked qualifier Dennis Novak of Austria in a match suspended because of fading light the night before.

Play was halted with Novak about to serve while trailing 6-5 in the third set, and Raonic got off to a perfect start when they resumed Saturday by breaking to take that set.

The 13th-seeded Canadian was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2016, losing to Andy Murray in the final. Raonic lost to eventual champion Roger Federer in last year's quarterfinals.

On Monday, Raonic will face 103rd-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the United States for a quarterfinal berth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.