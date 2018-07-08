Nicolas Pereira looks ahead to the best matches on biggest day in tennis, as we approach Manic Monday. (1:06)

WIMBLEDON -- Day 7 at Wimbledon is unique, as all 32 remaining players across the men's and women's draw are in action on the same day. Welcome to Manic Monday.

The men's draw has opened up nicely for defending champion Roger Federer, while only one of the top 10 seeds in the women's draw, No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, reached the round of 16 -- the fewest at a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Here is the pick of the matches from each bracket to kick off the second week at the All England Club (world ranking first, Wimbledon seeding in brackets).

No. 10 John Isner [9] versus No. 35 Stefanos Tsitsipas [31] (third match on Court 3)

On paper, big-serving Isner might appear to be too much for the 19-year-old Tsitsipas, but let's remember that, despite getting close several times, this is the first time the American has reached the second week in London. Isner was on the brink in Round 2 after he let a two-set lead slip against Ruben Bemelmans, but he survived after their match was suspended overnight.

The pair have faced off once in Shanghai in 2017 on Isner's favored hard-court surface, in what the 33-year-old described as a "weird match" when they were eventually moved inside because of rain.

Grass is a completely different, unpredictable surface, and while this year's drier courts and subsequent higher bounce has complemented Isner's game -- thank you, London heat wave -- the courts will have benefited from a day off and a good watering on middle Sunday. Playing without fear, Tsitsipas is the first Greek man to reach the fourth round at any major in the Open Era. This has five-set potential.

Other matches in the men's top half of the bracket:

No. 40 Karen Khachanov versus No. 21 Novak Djokovic [12] (third match on Court 1)

The bottom half of the men's draw is interesting, with Djokovic grouped alongside Juan Martin del Potro and two-time champion Rafael Nadal. But after minor elbow surgery and the resulting layoff, the Serbian is beginning to look like the player he was two years ago after a commanding Round 3 win against home hope Kyle Edmund. Since 2008, Djokovic has only once failed to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Khachanov, however, is looking dangerous. The Russian made the last 16 at Roland Garros and has won five out of his past six matches on grass, including Saturday's five-set victory against Frances Tiafoe. This is the 22-year-old's best run at Wimbledon.

Other matches in the men's bottom half of the bracket:

No. 28 Kei Nishikori [24] versus No. 138 Ernests Gulbis (Nishikori leads 1-0)

No. 4 Juan Martin del Potro [4] versus No. 53 Gilles Simon (del Potro leads 4-3)

No. 93 Jiri Vesely versus No. 1 Rafael Nadal [2] (Nadal leads 1-0)

No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko [12] vs. No. 50 Aliaksandra Sasnovich (11:30 a.m. local time, Court 3)

Ostapenko knows what is needed to go deep in a Grand Slam, having won the 2017 French Open and since reaching two WTA finals in Seoul and Miami. Despite losing her way a little -- the Latvian's title defense ended in the first round at Roland Garros -- Ostapenko, 21, has a big-hitting game that stifles opponents. She reached the quarterfinals here last year before bowing out to Venus Williams and has won five out of her past six matches on grass. She has yet to drop a set at this year's Championships.

Sasnovich stunned two seeds en route to Round 4 in London -- her best return at a major -- with victories against No. 8 Petra Kvitova in Round 1 and No. 26 Daria Gavrilova in Round 3. However, she was beaten by Ostapenko in three sets in the opening round at Wimbledon last year and has yet to beat her in two overall meetings.

Other matches in the women's top half of the bracket:

No. 181 Serena Williams [25] versus No. 125 Evgeniya Rodina (second match on Centre Court)

Serena Williams is in a groove and has yet to drop a set. Should the seven-time champion keep up this form, she would not face another seeded player until at least the semifinal stage.

That said, this has been a women's draw like no other with Pliskova being the only top 10 seed remaining going into the second week. Rodina caused a huge shock when she knocked out No. 4 seed Madison Keys in Round 3 and is well acclimatized to this surface after going deep in two $100,000 tuneup tournaments and Wimbledon qualifying.

Other matches in the women's bottom half of the bracket: