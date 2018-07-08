With only seventh seed Karolina Pliskova remaining from the women's top 10, the field for Wimbledon's round of 16 is open for the Czech or Serena Williams. (0:33)

WIMBLEDON -- Last fall, the Grand Slam Board announced that the four major championships had committed to cut back the number of seeds in both men's and women's singles draws from 32 to 16. But given what has been happening at Wimbledon this past week, the GSB might have a change of heart before it is set to give the plan a final stamp of approval in October.

Seeds have fallen fast at Wimbledon this year. By the end of two rounds of play, almost half the seeds in both main singles draws were eliminated. By the end of the third round, just one of the top 10 women's seeds, No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, remained in contention heading into the Round of 16 (an Open era record), while just five of the top 10 men survived.

Some have blamed the grass for the robust number of upsets; others looked to the increasing parity on both tours, a trend evident on the WTA Tour, while well-disguised (and yet still real) on the men's tour, thanks to the continuing excellence of iconic champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

But all of the early exits here has forced many to look back at the seeding structure proposal.

The argument for cutting back to 16 seeds was borne from the Big Four era, and is still currently more relevant to the men's tour. With Nadal, Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray dominating the men's tour, and with the rest of men's top 10 dominated by other too-familiar faces of players like Tomas Berdych, David Ferrer, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the belief was that the elite players were receiving too much protection (an additional perk: first-round byes at Masters 1000 events) while younger players faced too great a struggle to get to the top.

Federer made the case for change at the ATP World Tour Finals in November.

"Having 16 seeds, that might be interesting, The draw could be more volatile, better matches in the first week," said Federer, who is still alive at Wimbledon heading into the second week. "The top guys have made a habit of, not cruising, but getting through the first week quite comfortably for a long period of time. Playing against the numbers 17, 19 or 20 in the world [in the first round] is not something I really want to do, but it is what it is."

The Grand Slams adopted the 32-seed system in June 2001, following a 2000 boycott of Wimbledon by some clay-court specialists, including Alex Corretja and Albert Costa. The players were miffed they were left unseeded despite being ranked among the top 16. They were left out because Wimbledon reserves the right to take a player's history on grass into consideration when it makes its seedings, instead of simply seeding by the ATP rankings.

Top seed Simona Halep was upset in the third round at Wimbledon, ousted by unseeded Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan on Saturday. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wimbledon's compromise was to seed the top 32 ranked players, but in any order it chose. That was fine with the US and Australian Opens, whose then-greater concerns with the needs of broadcasters had already led them to support a 32-seed regimen.

The main complaint about the 32-seed format is it produces fewer high-value first-round matchups and fewer shocking results. According to Reuters, in the five years after the change, the number of upsets at the Australian Open was cut roughly in half (7.2 to 3.63) from the five previous years. At the other three majors, it fell by about 33 percent. Interestingly, the women's draw showed no significant statistical change; upsets were simply more common no matter the number of seeds.

"You have these stairs that can make you feel safe and I feel like there's too many to get to the top," Federer said. "It's hard to drop out and it's hard to get into [the top echelon of the list]."

The real winners in the switch to 32 seeds were the players on either tour ranked 17th to 32nd. From 1989 to 2000, men's players ranked between 17 and 32 reached the third round at majors about twice as often (38 percent compared to 18 percent) as their lower-ranked peers. According to the website Tennis Abstract, women players held a wider advantage, 39 percent to 15 percent.

Now that the 17 to 32 group is protected, the gap is wider. From 2002-13, men seeded outside the top 16 have reached the third round 53 percent of the time, compared to 12 percent for unseeded players. Seeded women in the 17-32 range have reached the third round 49 percent of the time, while unseeded women have equaled their male counterparts at 12 percent.