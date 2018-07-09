Manic Monday breakdown: Key moments & stats from every match

See why queuing at Wimbledon is different from lining up at any other sporting event in the world. (1:00)

LONDON -- Missed a second from Manic Monday, the wildest, craziest day in the tennis season, when every player in the singles draw, man and woman, takes the court?

Fear not, we have you covered. Here is a breakdown of all the round-of-16 matches from the All England Club:

Men's draw

play 0:35 Federer jokes about Wimbledon vs. World Cup Roger Federer gives a tongue-in-cheek reply when asked about a clash between the Wimbledon and World Cup finals.

Key moment: Until Monday, Federer had yet to face break point this tournament. In the eighth game of the third set, he faced three -- and answered them all. Federer held serve to tie the set at 4-all. (In total, he staved off four break points against Mannarino.) He would go on to win the next two games of the set, and the match, his 11th straight victory at the All England Club.

Key stat: Federer has won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon -- two sets shy of his record 34 between 2005 and 2006 -- and held serve 81 times in a row. He can top his record Wednesday with a straight-sets victory in his quarterfinal match.

Federer's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Wed.): Kevin Anderson (8)

Semifinals (Fri.): Milos Raonic (13) or John Isner (9)

Kevin Anderson (8) def. Gael Monfils 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 7-6 (4)

play 1:57 Anderson: Pleased to make it one step further Kevin Anderson said having to battle to defeat Gael Monfils made reaching his first Wimbledon quarterfinal more special.

Key moment: Monfils knew he had to shut the door any time he broke Anderson. But having done so in the second set to lead 4-2, Monfils let that lead slip and was soon headed toward a second tiebreaker. It was always going to be tough sledding from there for the Frenchman.

Key stat: Anderson's average first-serve speed for the match was 128 miles per hour -- only 3 mph slower than Monfils' best serve. It's a phenomenal advantage that the South African is making count on grass, and he'll have to continue to do so if he's going to take down Federer in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

Anderson's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Wed.): Roger Federer (1)

Semifinals (Fri.): Milos Raonic (13) or John Isner (9)

Milos Raonic (13) def. Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2

Key moment: Raonic stormed to a two-sets-to-love lead, but a resurgence from McDonald saw the American claim the third on a tiebreaker. Both players charged into the fourth with renewed focus, but a break from Raonic in the sixth game ensured that a comeback from McDonald was going to be a forlorn hope. The aces kept firing, and he went on to roll through the fourth set without dropping another game.

Key stat: Raonic hit a whopping 36 aces to McDonald's four. The Canadian currently holds the record for fastest serve at this year's Championship -- 147 mph during his second-round match against Australia's John Millman. Also, Raonic is second only to Isner for the most aces served so far in the tournament -- 117 at time of writing to Isner's 135. The two meet on Wednesday. Hold on to your hats.

Raonic's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Wed.): John Isner (9)

Semifinals (Fri.): Roger Federer (1) or Kevin Anderson (8)

John Isner (9) def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (31) 6-4, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (4)

play 2:29 Isner credits confidence, calm for first quarterfinal appearance ESPN's Pam Shriver catches up with No. 9 seed John Isner after his first career victory in the Wimbledon round of 16.

Key moment: Against a server as reliable as Isner, you can't afford to blink, and Tsitsipas did on two key occasions. The first when he was broken when serving at 4-all in the first set; the second when he had a set point in a second-set tiebreaker, albeit by virtue of the breaker going on serve. Chuck in another tiebreak in the third set, and Isner was impregnable.

Key stat: The serving stats are fascinating, with Isner winning on aces (22-18) and first-serve percentage (77-60). But most tellingly, he faced only one break point all match -- and saved it.

Isner's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Wed.): Milos Raonic (13)

Semifinals (Fri.): Roger Federer (1) or Kevin Anderson (8)

Key moment: Djokovic is in the kind of mood that makes you think he could win it all again. The only stumble, figuratively and literally, against Khachanov came in the fourth game of the first set, when Djokovic lost his footing awkwardly at the back of the court. A rueful shake of the head suggested he wasn't keen on hanging around in the worsening light and dampening grass.

Key stat: Khachanov is a 6-foot-6, 22-year-old Russian with a monstrous serve. Yet Djokovic managed to work his way to 14 break points against him in a three-set match and converted 50 percent of them.

Path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Wed.): Kei Nishikori (24)

Semifinals (Fri.): Juan Martin Del Potro (5), Gilles Simon or Rafael Nadal (2)

Kei Nishikori (24) def. Ernests Gulbis 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (10), 6-1

Key moment: Both men were struggling with injury by the time of the third-set tiebreaker, and one point late in the breaker even left both of them hobbling at the same time. But Nishikori was the one who edged a 22-point tiebreaker to move ahead 2-1 on sets, a moment that for all intents and purposes ended Gulbis' run.

Key stat: Nishikori could not make inroads on Gulbis' serve in the first two sets (zero break points), but his opponent converted only one of eight break points to turn it into a tale of the tiebreakers.

Nishikori's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Wed.): Novak Djokovic (12)

Semifinals (Fri.): Juan Martin Del Potro (5), Gilles Simon or Rafael Nadal (2)

Juan Martin Del Potro (5) vs. Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7

Play suspended, resumes Tuesday

Key moment: The decision to call time on the match at 20:45 BST because of poor lighting might be the pivotal moment of this match. Del Potro had just lost the third set 7-5. Can he right the ship when they resume Tuesday?

Key stat: Del Potro already has 47 unforced errors through three sets. He will have to rein that in if he is to set up a quarterfinal clash with Nadal on Wednesday.

Path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Wed.): Rafael Nadal (2)

Semifinals (Fri.): Novak Djokovic (12) or Kei Nishikori (24)

Rafael Nadal (2) def. Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

play 0:39 Nadal moves on to Wimbledon quarterfinals Rafael Nadal takes down Jiri Vesely in straight sets to advance at Wimbledon.

Key moment: There was a brief glimmer of hope for Vesely when, trailing two sets to love, he managed to break Nadal with the only break point he had in the entire match to take a 3-2 lead. However, Nadal won four of the next five games, including breaking Vesely at 5-4, to seal a comfortable victory.

Key stat: For such an aggressive player, Nadal does an incredible job of keeping on the right side of the margins. He sent down nine aces with only one double fault and hit 37 winners compared to just 12 unforced errors. You get the sense that he's still playing within himself, even in the second week at Wimbledon.

Path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Wed.): Juan Martin Del Potro (5) or Gilles Simon

Semifinals (Fri.): Novak Djokovic (12) or Kei Nishikori (24)

Women's draw

play 0:32 Serena cruises to Wimbledon quarterfinals Serena Williams records 10 aces en route to defeating Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets.

Key moment: After being broken in her first service game, Rodina steadied the ship and even managed to break Williams to get back to 3-2 in the first set. However, a break doesn't count until you hold, and Williams pounced on Rodina straight away. When Rodina double-faulted at 0-40 to hand the break back, it was a crushing blow to her chances of an upset.

Key stat: Williams bashed down 10 aces -- which is double the number of winners Rodina managed in the entire match. The win also moves Serena above her sister Venus in the all-time women's list for match wins at Wimbledon.

Williams' path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Tue.): Camila Giorgi

Semifinals (Thu.): Kiki Bertens (20) or Julia Goerges

Camila Giorgi def. Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-4

Key moment: While this was a pretty straightforward win for Giorgi, the key moments came at the beginning of both sets. She broke her opponent first in both, denying the Russian a lead at any point in the match. This momentum carried Giorgi through a convincing straight-sets victory.

Key stat: In her 26th Grand Slam appearance, Giorgi advances to her first Grand Slam quarterfinals. In spite of the win, the Italian has hit the most double faults of anyone in the ladies' singles -- an unruly 38 this tournament (seven of which came against Makarova). She will need to cut the unforced errors if she is to defeat Serena on Tuesday.

Giorgi's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Tue.): Serena Williams (25)

Semifinals (Thu.): Kiki Bertens (20) or Julia Goerges (13)

Kiki Bertens (20) def. Karolina Pliskova (7) 6-3, 7-6 (1)

play 1:30 Pliskova hits back at reporter's top-10 question No. 7 seed Karolina Pliskova refuses to answer a question on the Wimbledon women's quarterfinals not having a single top-10 seed after her loss to Kiki Bertens.

Key moment: Trailing 5-3 in the first set, Pliskova lost the final two points in lackluster fashion with a double fault and a return forehand into the net. While she showed more signs of life in the second set -- even forcing a tiebreaker -- she never was able to gain much momentum. She converted just two of 10 break points -- compared to four of six for Bertens.

Key stat: Bertens has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in six tries. Despite that record, she showed no signs of discomfort on the surface, nor did she ever seem intimidated by playing the highest-remaining seeded player in the draw. The 26-year-old seized on Pliskova's off day.

Bertens' path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Tue.): Julia Goerges (13)

Semifinals (Thu.): Serena Williams (25) or Camila Giorgi

Julia Goerges (13) def. Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2

Key moment: The early stages of the match brought routine holds for both players, but once Vekic was broken for the first time -- including a double fault on her own advantage point -- there was no stopping Goerges. The German was on top and won eight of nine games to lead 3-0 in the second, by which point Vekic's hopes had evaporated.

Key stat: Goerges is competing in her 42nd Grand Slam event -- and this is the first time she has reached the last eight.

Goerges' path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Tue.): Kiki Bertens (20)

Seminfinals (Thu.): Serena Williams (25) or Camila Giorgi

Dominika Cibulkova beats Su-Wei Hsieh 6-4, 6-1

Key moment: The eight-minute delay in the 10th game of the first set. Cibulkova hit a vicious forehand, which Hsieh returned, but the ball was called out. Cibulkova challenged correctly, and the ball was in. Hsieh argued that the point should have been replayed, which caused the delay and unsettled the crowd -- and, from that point on, unsettled Hsieh herself.

Key stat: Not a match of high-quality serving by any means, with nine breaks in the first set (including eight successive) and two in the second. Hsieh, who conquered world No. 1 Simona Halep in the third round, held her serve once in the entire match and converted 38 percent of her first-serve points and 22 percent on her second.

Cibulkova's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Tue.): Jelena Ostapenko (12)

Semifinals (Thu.): Daria Kasatkina (14) or Angelique Kerber (11)

Jelena Ostapenko (12) beats Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (4), 6-0

play 1:30 Ostapenko: I finished the match really confident After her Wimbledon round of 16 victory, Jelena Ostapenko talked about how she bounced back from a first-round exit in the French Open as defending champion.

Key moment: Off to a slow start, Ostapenko was slapped with a code violation for coaching with Sasnovich serving for the set at 5-2. After protesting her innocence to the chair umpire, an angry Ostapenko ripped through the game ... and the next one ... and the set ... and the match.

Key stat: Ostapenko had five double faults in the first set, but not only did she reduce that to one in the second, she faced only four points on her second serve in total in the second set.

Ostapenko's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Tue.): Dominika Cibulkova

Semifinals (Thu.): Daria Kasatkina (14) or Angelique Kerber (11)

Daria Kasatkina (14) def. Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2

Key moment: Van Uytvanck's double fault followed by an unforced error that gifted Kasatkina a break of serve to move 4-2 up in the second. The Russian then saved two break points to hold serve and win the second set, which knocked the stuffing out of her opponent.

Key stat: Kasatkina converted two of three break points in that crucial second set. Overall, Belgium's Van Uytvanck hit more winners (42 compared to Kasatkina's 31) but made over double the number of unforced errors (38 compared to 17).

Kasatkina's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Tue.): Angelique Kerber (11)

Semifinals (Thu.): Dominika Cibulkova or Jelena Ostapenko (12)

Angelique Kerber (11) def. Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6 (5)

play 0:39 Kerber tops Bencic to advance at Wimbledon Angelique Kerber moves on to Wimbledon's quarterfinals after defeating Belinda Bencic.

Key moment: Already a set down, Bencic was serving at 5-4 in the second and had four set points, only to eventually be broken by Angelique Kerber. Bencic then had to save match point in her next service game, before the tiebreaker finally put paid to her chances.

Key stat: Bencic had 35 unforced errors in the match, the most of any woman in Monday's matches.

Kerber's path to the final:

Quarterfinals (Tue.): Daria Kasatkina (14)

Semifinals (Thu.): Dominika Cibulkova or Jelena Ostapenko (12)