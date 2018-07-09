The Wimbledon women's quarterfinals will be without a single top-10 player, as No. 7 Karolina Pliskova lost 6-3, 7-6 (1) to Kiki Bertens in the fourth round on Manic Monday.

Pliskova had been the only female player in the top 10 to reach the fourth round, the fewest in a Grand Slam event in the Open era following a slew of upsets in the first week.

Bertens, who reached the quarterfinals for the first time, hit seven aces and saved eight of the 10 break points she faced.

Following Pliskova's exit, No. 11 Angelique Kerber is the highest remaining seed in the women's draw. She was facing Belinda Bencic on Monday.

In other play Monday, Dominika Cibulkova overcame a delay caused by a controversial decision from the umpire to advance to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Hsieh Su-wei.

Leading 5-4 and two points away from taking the first set at 0-30 on Hsieh's serve, Cibulkova struck a backhand onto the baseline that was called out.

Hsieh returned the ball over the net and into the court as Cibulkova immediately challenged. After the review confirmed the ball landed on the line, umpire Juan Zhang of China awarded the point to Cibulkova.

Hsieh protested, leading the match referee to come on to discuss the decision with the umpire as calls of "replay the point" came from a bemused crowd on Court 18.

After seven minutes, the decision was finally changed and the point replayed. The reprieve was only momentary for Hsieh, as Cibulkova regained her composure to break and take the first set 6-4.

Cibulkova has advanced to her third Wimbledon quarterfinal, following runs in 2011 and 2016.

Jelena Ostapenko advanced to a second consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 7-6 (4), 6-0 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 2017 French Open champion lost her first two service games and was down 5-2 in the opening set before rallying to force a tiebreaker against her Belarussian opponent.

The 12th-seeded Ostapenko was aggressive throughout, hitting 28 winners -- 13 coming off her backhand.

Ostapenko also reached the quarterfinals last year in her best Wimbledon showing, losing to eventual runner-up Venus Williams.

The 21-year-old Latvian, the youngest player remaining in the women's draw, next faces Cibulkova.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.