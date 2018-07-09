        <
          Roger Federer advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

          Federer: Great to win the first set quickly (2:12)

          Roger Federer speaks after his Wimbledon round of 16 victory over Adrian Mannarino. (2:12)

          10:34 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Roger Federer advanced to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France.

          The eight-time champion earned his latest win with maximum efficiency on Centre Court, particularly during a 16-minute first set, in which the top-seeded Federer lost just five points.

          The 22nd-seeded Mannarino became the first man to earn a break point against Federer in this tournament, but he was unable to take any of his four opportunities.

          Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon to move within one straight-sets victory of breaking his previous longest streak at the All England Club, when he won 34 in a row between the third round in 2005 and the final in 2006.

