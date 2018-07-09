ESPN's Nicolas Pereira breaks down a busy second Monday at Wimbledon which saw stars shine, history in the women's draw and much more. (1:13)

WIMBLEDON - They call it Manic Monday here at Wimbledon. Every player in the singles draws, men and women, all play their last-16 ties on the same day. But can one person get to all 16 matches? We were about to find out.

It ended up being a blur of green, sunscreen and racquet abuse, the latter courtesy of the mercurial Juan Martin Del Potro. It was a day that included two GOATs, a man dressed as the Wimbledon trophy, the dancing feet of Camila Giorgi, another top-10 women's seed falling, yours truly sitting in the bullseye of John Isner's monster serve, saxophone music and a gate-crashing pigeon.

It was a task which began at 11.30 a.m. BST. Play was starting on four of the six courts I would take in during the day. The next eight hours would see the very best in tennis in one of the greatest venues in the sporting world.

Game One. Hsieh vs Cibulkova on Court 18. #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7I06xs3uFu — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Match One was on Court 18, where I was sat just a metre from play as Su-Wei Hsieh took on Dominika Cibulkova. There were three breaks of serve in my time there, while those in the north stand began to fan themselves with remarkable ferocity as the sun broke through and soaked them in rays.

Game Two. Ostapenko vs Sasnovich on Court 3. If anyone has some spare sun cream... that'd be great. Sasnosvich a break up #Wimbledon @ESPNUK pic.twitter.com/oQl5jnTldz — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Solid sweats had already broken through my cotton shirt. Not through exertion -- this is a wonderful challenge -- but because of the unrelenting sun. Alianksandra Sasnovich put in a beautiful lob over Jelena Ostapenko, but it would be Ostapenko who would later head through.

Senior Writer, ESPN UK Manic Monday. Three games into my task of seeing all 16 singles matches on today. Already nicely burnt, but feeling pretty elite. A lot of break points running through the games I've seen.

On to Court 12 as the nimble footwork of Camila Giorgi caused Ekaterina Makarova all sorts of problems. The lady behind me had already shouted herself hoarse, and although the encouraging volleys of "forza" were barely audible, it was admirable in endeavour.

Senior Writer, ESPN UK Four down! But there are grey clouds... rain delays would ruin my immaculately (random) planned schedule.

A reporter's nightmare as I queued at the wrong entrance but finally made it on for Karolina Pliskova's match against Kiki Bertens. Court 2 is probably my favourite here, the claustrophobic show court has spectators looming over the competitors. My lack of sun cream was becoming a major issue.

And it's Court 1. Lovely court this one. Seats, grass, a net - the lot. Kerber is up against Bencic, with the first game including an unbelievable rally. #wimbledon @ESPNUK pic.twitter.com/rUF8ymrGas — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

The first match I get to on the box-office courts is Angelique Kerber's clash with Belinda Bencic on Court 1. Kerber will later manage to avoid the curse of those seeded here but while I'm there, the two play out the best rally of the day.

Games 6 and 7 ticked off on Manic Monday. This is a lot of fun. #wimbledon @espnuk pic.twitter.com/Fgj3ftuZCr — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Meanwhile, GOAT number one Roger Federer was up on Centre Court at the same time, and he had the match in the palm of his hand. This was the first time I really had to rush, as the message came through that Federer had won the opening set in a mere 16 minutes. Cue flop-sweats and a quick dart to Centre Court. Federer was in charge, with those in 'RF' hats lapping up his every move.

Over on Court 18, Alison van Uytvanck was playing against -- and losing to -- Daria Kasatkina, and on my way I met a couple of interesting fellows...

Senior Writer, ESPN UK This guy has queued since Thursday for his Centre Court ticket.... and then someone rather famous gatecrashes this video to make his day...

Match 8. Goerges and Vekic up against each other. Goerges wins an arm wrestle of a game in the second set @ESPNUK #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/m3RbTY9ZUh — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Donna Vekic ran into trouble against Julia Goerges. In the stands was Vekic's boyfriend, a man by the name of Stan Wawrinka, who barely moved from his poise of head-in-wrist all game.

Match 9. Milos Raonic in control against Mackenzie McDonald. Just hit four aces on the bounce to close in on the second set #Wimbledon @espnuk pic.twitter.com/7z5b1IxiHI — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Court 12 gives you the chance to watch the game from grass level. Milos Raonic's massive serve was causing America's Mackenzie McDonald too many problems, with one game consisting of four brisk aces.

Match 11. Serena Williams breezing through her game against Evgeniya Rodina... crowd reacts to every massive forehand. @espnuk #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2cbhgKhNSs — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Serena Williams, Goat No. 2, was powering past Evgeniya Rodina. Centre Court "ooohs" and "aaahs" as Williams' booming forehand sent Rodina scurrying.

Match 12. Great spot on Court 3 to witness the true power of Isner's serve. #wimbledon @ESPNUK pic.twitter.com/CWjz2b0q0t — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Sat on Court 3, you can have the perfect view of just how destructive John Isner's serve is. I was placed at the diagonal, just behind Stefanos Tsitsipas' view as the serve broke over the net, flew past the outstretched racquet and hammered into the green fence just below the press seats. My ears were significantly burnt at this stage.

Match 13. Anderson up against Monfils on Court 1 as pigeon stops play. Crowd claps. #wimbledon @ESPNUK pic.twitter.com/aYnu7StUNv — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Court 1 for Kevin Anderson against Gael Monfils. This was a lot of fun. A pigeon stopped play, you had the full theatrics of Monfils and the big booming serve of Anderson. During a delay as a spectator was being attended to, Monfils entertained himself -- and the watching crowd -- by juggling the tennis ball on the corner of his racquet, interspersing it with some neat footwork.

Match 14. Nadal on Centre Court and in control against Jiri Vesely. Spectator next to me keeps on waving at Nadal... he hasn't yet waved back. #wimbledon @ESPNUK pic.twitter.com/7T24Lqv5sx — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Apart from the two GOATs, Rafa Nadal is the next biggest draw here at Wimbledon, judging by volume of support and eager-eyed spectators. A fan on the aisle next to the press box spent the break in play constantly waving at Nadal. It was ambitious, as it felt like we were miles away from him.

Match 15. Juan Martin Del Potro up against Gilles Simon on Court 2. Random saxophone music floating on the wind as Simon holds serve and Del Potro launches his racquet. #wimbledon @espnuk pic.twitter.com/Dr9EFOHvZh — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

Few can match the mercurial nature of Juan Martin Del Potro. He is box office. On Court 2, I am lucky enough to witness what will surely become a social media meme sensation. First he smashed one racquet, then got a warning from the umpire, then bludgeoned the replacement racquet against his head. All the while, Gilles Simon kept on chipping away at him. Del Potro is a fascinating player to watch -- mixing power and passion, no wonder "Delpo" has such a support here at Wimbledon. Of course, it would later become evident that I could have skipped this one and watched it on Tuesday, as bad light caused the match to be suspended. Typical.

Match 16. Djokovic vs Khachanov on Court 1. Wind swirling, laptops flying. Manic Monday - done. That was a lot of fun. #wimbledon @ESPNUK pic.twitter.com/pkDt91475v — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 9, 2018

And so to the final match of Manic Monday. Novak Djokovic, hardly enamoured with the Wimbledon crowd after what he deemed rough justice against Kyle Edmund on Saturday, was up against tricky Russian Karen Khachanov on Court 1. The wind was swirling, the sound of car horns drifting over the court while one journalist sent his laptop flying. On court, Djokovic and Khachanov played tennis' version of chess, trying to out-think their opponent. Djokovic won, handily.

Manic Monday? More like Magic Monday. Now for a Pimm's.