Kevin Anderson said having to battle to defeat Gael Monfils made reaching his first Wimbledon quarterfinal more special. (1:57)

LONDON -- Kevin Anderson will face Roger Federer in the Wimbledon quarterfinals after Manic Monday produced a day of firsts for the South African.

Big-serving Anderson had never reached the final eight at the All England Club nor had he beaten Gael Monfils, but after a gruelling 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 7-6 (4) triumph over the Frenchman in the fourth round, he can now tick both off his list.

During his postmatch media duties, Anderson, 32, reiterated he was playing some the best tennis of his career but might have to find another level when facing defending champion Federer, likely on Centre Court, on Wednesday.

"It's a pretty exciting opportunity to play Federer here at Wimbledon," said Anderson, who has never beaten the 20-time Grand Slam champion in four attempts.

"He's really got sort of the complete package. His consistency, the way he plays such great tennis week in and week out. The way he moves, the way he conducts himself on the court is very impressive.

"Everything looks so easy, so fluid. The variety he brings to the court. The use of the slice backhand. The use of his attacking forehand. His defense. It's not going to be easy. If it was, more people would have come out on top."

Since he exited Wimbledon at the first-round stage last year, Anderson has enjoyed a solid return, making four finals, including his deep run at the US Open where he finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal.

Combined with reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros last month, Anderson believes he possesses both the game and now the experience that can trouble the eight-time Wimbledon champion on grass.

"I'm a big player, big serve," he said. "I'm going to have to really take it to him. I feel like I'm playing some of the best tennis of my career. When I'm doing that, I think I'm a very dangerous player. I think people can see that and can feel that. I'm definitely going to have to bring that on Wednesday."

Kevin Anderson is through to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, where he will face defending champion Roger Federer. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

After Federer's first-round victory over Dusan Lajovic, the 36-year-old admitted he still gets nervous before stepping on court despite having 20 major titles to his name.

Anderson also said he felt nervous as he faced the big moments against Monfils, but would be worried if that had not been the case.

"I think nerves is a great thing, it gets your system going," Anderson said. "I feel like the more experienced you are, the more you can deal with those better."

Should a date with Centre Court come next, the nerves will remain, but Anderson will be comforted having played on it before in 2014, when he lost to Andy Murray in the fourth round.

It is one of the courts you dream about playing, Anderson said, and those sorts of matches -- against the likes of Federer and Murray -- are what he and his team work so hard for, why they put the hard yards in throughout opening week and the rest of the year.

For now, though, comes another day of reflection and, more important, rest. Anderson admitted his triumph against Monfils, which lasted over 3½ hours, was demanding, and as a result he will train lightly Tuesday, focusing more on recovery and plotting his game plan to tackle Federer.

"It will also be nice to spend a little bit of time at home just with my family. And maybe a little bit of guitar time, as well," he said.