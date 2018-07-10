Roger Federer gives a tongue-in-cheek reply when asked about a clash between the Wimbledon and World Cup finals. (0:35)

WIMBLEDON -- Is there anything Roger Federer can't do?

There aren't many people who could teach Sachin Tendulkar a thing or two about cricket, but Federer appears to be one of them.

Tendulkar, Tendulkar, the former India captain widely renown as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, was impressed by Federer's form after the 20-time Grand Slam champion was spotted praticising his forward defence during his victory over Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon.

Mannarino had returned a long Federer backhand and the Swiss maestro wasted no time in showing off his cricket skills, which captured social media by storm.

Tendulkar then invited Federer to "exchange notes" after the tournament's end, which the eight-time Wimbledon champion courteously accepted.

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let's exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title 😜👍 https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Even the ICC got involved, temporarily ranking Federer as the world's leading Test batsman.

When greatness recognises greatness 👌 pic.twitter.com/UB2hJli5gw — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018

US: Is there anything that guy can't do? 🤷‍♂️



ALSO US: But we'd love to see how he fares in the nets facing up to @StuartBroad8 😆 https://t.co/1MCtakhzjz — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018

Defending champion Federer, who faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the men's quarterfinals on Wednesday, is on course to win a ninth title at the All England Club.