WIMBLEDON -- Is there anything Roger Federer can't do?
There aren't many people who could teach Sachin Tendulkar a thing or two about cricket, but Federer appears to be one of them.
Tendulkar, Tendulkar, the former India captain widely renown as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, was impressed by Federer's form after the 20-time Grand Slam champion was spotted praticising his forward defence during his victory over Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon.
Mannarino had returned a long Federer backhand and the Swiss maestro wasted no time in showing off his cricket skills, which captured social media by storm.
Ratings for @rogerfederer's forward defence, @ICC?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/VVAt2wHPa4— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2018
Tendulkar then invited Federer to "exchange notes" after the tournament's end, which the eight-time Wimbledon champion courteously accepted.
As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let's exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title 😜👍 https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018
why wait? I'm ready to take notes! @sachin_rt https://t.co/UjH5m1wuNT— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 10, 2018
Even the ICC got involved, temporarily ranking Federer as the world's leading Test batsman.
*sigh* ok... 👇 pic.twitter.com/KXnhaznxL8— ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018
When greatness recognises greatness 👌 pic.twitter.com/UB2hJli5gw— ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018
US: Is there anything that guy can't do? 🤷♂️— ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018
ALSO US: But we'd love to see how he fares in the nets facing up to @StuartBroad8 😆 https://t.co/1MCtakhzjz
Defending champion Federer, who faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the men's quarterfinals on Wednesday, is on course to win a ninth title at the All England Club.