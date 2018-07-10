        <
          ICYMI at Wimbledon: An insane rally, Pimms for Drake, Andy Murray returns

          Del Potro, Serena advance to Wimbledon semifinals (1:37)

          ESPN's Nicolas Pereira recaps Day 8 at the All England Club, which saw Juan Martin del Potro and Serena Williams move on to the semis. (1:37)

          4:02 PM ET
          Rob BartlettESPN UK Associate Editor
              • Joined ESPN.co.uk in October 2013
              • Graduate of the University of Central Lancashire
              • Supports Grimsby Town (Unfortunately)
          WIMBLEDON -- Angelique Kerber and Daria Kasatkina produced the best rally so far at this year's Wimbledon as the German powered through into the women's semifinals.

          Kerber, the 2016 runner-up to Serena Williams, set up a mouth-watering final four clash with Jelena Ostapenko at the All England Club after a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russia's Kasatkina.

          The Centre Court crowd were treated to a high-octane, powerful match that culminated in arguably the best game of the entire Championships, the highlight coming at deuce with Kerber leading 6-5 and serving for the set.

          The game also featured seven match points and one of the greatest drop shots from Kasatkina that you will likely see.

          Kerber summed it up perfectly: "The whole match was really good. The last game shows how good we played both and how she was fighting until the end. They are the matches why we are here and why we are trying to playing our best."

          Pimms, please

          Serena's quarterfinal win over Camila Giorgi will have been music to the ears of the seven-time Wimbledon champion, and there were a couple of famous artists cheering her on from the Centre Court crowd.

          Rapper Drake and Justin Timberlake -- along with wife Jessica Biel -- were spotted on camera enjoying everything this Grand Slam had to offer, including a cheeky glass of Pimms or two.

          Serena's selfie game on point

          And fresh from dispatching Giorgi, Serena even had time to teach a fan how to take a proper selfie on Centre Court.

          Murray on the mic

          Andy Murray's television debut as a pundit at Wimbledon seemed to go down very well with the tennis Twitter universe.

          The two-time Wimbledon champion will also be on commentary during Wednesday's mammoth men's quarterfinal between world No. 1 Rafael Nadal and No. 4 Juan Martin del Potro.

          The impossible task?

          Speaking of Del Po-Nadal, the Argentine had the media room in howls of laughter following the conclusion of his fourth-round victory over Gilles Simon.

          During his media conference, Juan Martin Del Potro was asked how he will beat Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday. His reply brought the house down: “I don’t know, is a tough question!” The Argentinian has overcome troublesome wrist injuries over the last two years to rise to a career-high world No. 4 ranking. Now he has his eyes on a first-ever grass-court win over No. 1 Nadal. “Everybody knows the favorites are Roger and Rafa,” he said. “But the other six players are fighting for that big goal, as well. It could be a surprise this year. You never know.”

          Wimbledon view

          In this very cool video, Chris Fowler gives an inside look into how the Wimbledon broadcast comes to life with a visit into ESPN's control room at SW19.

          2:20

          NASA mission control? No, but ESPN's tennis control room is pretty close

          Chris Fowler gives an inside look into how the Wimbledon broadcast comes to life with a visit into ESPN's control room.

          The tall guys

          Wednesday will see the tallest major matchup in a quarterfinal or later since the start of the Open era when American John Isner (6- foot-10) takes on Milos Raonic (6-foot-5).

          Here's a fun graphic from ESPN's Stats & Info team Definitely comparing the Golden State Warriors' "Hamptons Five" lineup to the tallest remaining men's quarterfinalists -- the heights stack up quite nicely.

