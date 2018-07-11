LONDON -- Bethanie Mattek-Sands' return to Wimbledon didn't have a perfect ending.

Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova lost in the women's doubles quarterfinals Wednesday, ending their first tournament together since the American suffered a gruesome injury to her right knee at the All England Club last year.

She dislocated the kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon when the duo were looking to win their fourth Grand Slam tournament in a row.

On Wednesday, they lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to Xu Yifan of China and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada.

Top seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic also were eliminated with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 loss to Abigail Spears and Alicja Rosolska.