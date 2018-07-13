ICYMI at Wimbledon: A looooong semifinal and unfinished business highlight wild day

WIMBLEDON, England -- Wow. We were exhausted just watching. Six-and-a-half hours after Kevin Anderson and John Isner stepped out onto Centre Court, they finally finished. The mammoth match, which Anderson won 26-24 in the fifth set, broke a few Wimbledon records along the way.
This was the longest Wimbledon semifinal in history. The previous record was 4 hours, 44 minutes in 2013 when Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Potro.
For perspective, the longest MLB game this season lasted 5 hours and 48 minutes. The Athletics beat the White Sox 12-11 in 14 innings on April 18.
The 1st men's semifinal took 6 hours, 36 minutes.
The 1st Star Wars Trilogy is a combined total of 6 hours, 19 minutes.
Isner now holds the record for the top two longest matches ever played at Wimbledon -- this one second only to the American's epic 11-hour, 5-minute classic against Nicolas Mahut in 2010.
Isner's 214 aces were the most ever in one Wimbledon, surpassing Goran Ivanisevic's 213 in 2001.
When Anderson finally broke Isner, he halted the American's streak of 110 consecutive holds at Wimbledon.
This coming after they had already set the record for the tallest combined major matchup in the quarterfinals or later in the Open era.
It's also the longest match of Kevin Anderson's career in terms of total time on court.
We could go on, but we'll stop there and give you a taste of the social media reaction to the game instead.
"Come on guys, we want to see Rafa!"
After 5 hours and 49 minutes, it's 18-18 in the final set.
.@RafaelNadal and @DjokerNole are watching Isner-Anderson's fifth set at #Wimbledon like...
Meanwhile, in the #Wimbledon locker room... 😂
(via instagram/djokernole) pic.twitter.com/HgbH9f0Lyg
Me at the start of Isner-Anderson vs. Me in the fifth set.
The US Open is the only Grand Slam that uses a tiebreaker for the fifth set.
Take a bow, @KAndersonATP
After six hours and 35 minutes of pure battle, the South African wins the fifth set 26-24 to reach a first #Wimbledon final
Anderson's opponent is ...
TBD. Yes, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic did not finish their semifinal, with the Serb up two sets to one.
They played until approximately 11 p.m. local time under the roof, when play was suspended.
Which means not only will they NOT have a day off, but the start time of Serena-Kerber could be pushed to much later in the day. Sigh.
How did fans feel about that. Have a look at the responses here, but please we warn ypu: Keep the children away.
The men's singles semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will resume at 1pm tomorrow on Centre Court under the roof
Meanwhile ...
While the Isner-Anderson marathon was taking place on Centre Court, there was another epic match being played under the radar over on Court 3.
Great Britain's Jack Draper, 16, battled to victory in an incredible boy's singles semifinal that lasted 4 hours, 23 minutes, defeating Colombia's Nicolas Mejia on the 10th match point, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 19-17.
"He's done it! Unbelievable"
After a gruelling 4 hours and 23 minutes, Jack Draper is through to the boys' singles final, defeating Nicolas Mejia 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 19-17 (yes, nineteen - seventeen)
Draper is the first British boy to reach the singles final at Wimbledon since 2011 and is aiming to be the first British boys champion since Stanley Matthews in 1962.
The ultimate matchup?
In a column in the London Evening Standard, nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova said her "dream match" would have been on Centre Court against Serena Williams.
Williams will claim an eighth singles crown at the All England Club if she beats Germany's Angelique Kerber on Saturday and, despite approaching the age of 37, Williams looks capable of matching or even surpassing Navratilova's record haul.
I've always loved spending time with this champion, then and now.
"It would have been the dream match for me to test my serve and volley against her power game, although it would never have been enough to just serve and volley as she loves a target," Navratilova wrote.
"The only answer is to try to mix it up, but the power she possesses is something to contend with. For me, it would have been an interesting match-up and the competitor in me would have fancied my chances!"
Boy, would we have loved to see that!
Elsewhere in the royal box ...
Joining Sir David Attenborough in the Royal Box for the men's semifinals were a few other famous faces.
Five-time Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg enjoyed the Isner-Anderson contest with wife Patricia Östfeld. The couple have a son who is currently the highest ranked 14-year-old in Sweden.
Leicester Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs traded his rugby kit for a smart shirt and blazer for a day out at SW19.
Ready for @Wimbledon always a fantastic day especially looking forward to watching Nadal vs Djokovic