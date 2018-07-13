        <
          Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova reach doubles final at Wimbledon

          4:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are one win away from back-to-back Grand Slam titles after advancing to the Wimbledon women's doubles final with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Alicja Rosolska and Abigail Spears on Friday.

          After winning their first major crown at the French Open last month, the Czech pairing have transferred their clay-court form to grass to reach a first Wimbledon final.

          The third-seeded Krejcikova and Siniakova, both 22, next face another Czech player -- who is nearly twice as old.

          Kveta Peschke, 43, and her American partner Nicole Melichar advanced with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu.

          Krejcikova and Siniakova missed two chances to serve out the first set from 5-2 up, but regained their composure to break once more at 5-5 and served out at the third attempt. One break of serve was enough to see them through the second set against their unseeded opponents.

          The 12th-seeded Peschke and Melichar came from a break down in the final set to see off the sixth-seeded pairing of Dabrowski of Canada and Xu of China.

