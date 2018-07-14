Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their second successive Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 victory over Kveta Peschke and Nicole Melichar in the Wimbledon women's doubles final Saturday.

After winning their first major title at the French Open last month, the Czech duo, both 22, emphatically saw off a comeback attempt from fellow Czech Peschke and American Melichar.

With just one point separating the teams after the opening two sets were split, the third-seeded Krejcikova and Siniakova lifted their level against their 12th-seeded opposition to win 28 of 39 points and every game in the decider.

They are the first women to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back since Kim Clijsters and Ai Sugiyama in 2003. The Czech duo are also the first pairing to claim both the girls' and women's doubles titles at Wimbledon, after winning as juniors in 2013.