After winning his fourth Wimbledon spoke about his son being allowed onto Centre Court to celebrate his victory with him. (0:58)

WIMBLEDON -- As he lifted the trophy up towards his player box, Novak Djokovic locked eyes with his 3-year-old son, Stefan, and all of the hearts within Centre Court and watching on television screens at home melted.

This is Djokovic's fourth Wimbledon title, but this one in particular will hold a special place in the Serbian's heart.

"For the first time in my life I have someone screaming 'Daddy, Daddy!'" Djokovic said of his son watching from the player's box. Wimbledon rules do not permit children below the age of 5 on to Centre Court, so the junior Djokovic had to wait until the match was over before rules were relaxed and he could join his mother Jelena inside the arena.

"He couldn't watch matches live because he was too young, but we were hoping if I hold the trophy he'd be here to witness it -- and there he is," added Djokovic.

"I can't be happier. I am emotional for him being there and my whole team. He was by far the best sparring partner I had in the last couple of weeks!"

It took Djokovic 2 hours 19 minutes to claim his 13th Grand Slam title, defeating Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3). That's less than half of the time he and Rafael Nadal were on court for their semifinal duel, and almost a third of the time it took Anderson and John Isner to complete their respective match.

It is little wonder Anderson was exhausted -- he'd played nearly 11 hours of tennis in the two matches running up to the final, against Roger Federer and Isner, and had spent more than 21 hours on court to Djokovic's 15.5.

play 2:59 Anderson thanks his team and South African fans After losing the 2018 Wimbledon men's final to Novak Djokovic, Kevin Anderson says he hopes his performance can still be an inspiration to future generations of South African tennis players.

A few juicy stats:

Anderson's 320 games played are the most en route to a men's major final in the Open era (previous: Marat Safin, 276 at 2004 Australian Open)

More than 20 miles have been covered on court by Anderson and Djokovic combined during this fortnight

It is the second time at Wimbledon in the Open era that two players entered the final coming off a five-set semifinal match (previous: Goran Ivanisevic and Pat Rafter, 2001)

The final between 31-year-old Djokovic and 32-year-old Anderson was the first men's Wimbledon final in the Open era featuring two players age 30 or older

This is the eighth straight men's major won by a player aged 30 or older -- the longest streak of its kind in the Open era

And this is what social media had to say:

Well worth the wait.@DjokerNole is a Grand Slam champion once again after beating Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the Wimbledon final 🏆#TakeOnHistory pic.twitter.com/3H6cWWiVoh — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2018

Novak Djokovic goes clear in 4th on the all-time list with his 13th Grand Slam title and just one behind Pete Sampras



How many more will the Serb win?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/JULXeD1Uhv — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) July 15, 2018

The point that gave Novak Djokovic his 4th @Wimbledon title and 13th major title overall. pic.twitter.com/D0cd5qD1uk — ESPN (@espn) July 15, 2018

Congrats 🍾🎊🎉 Djoker @DjokerNole now 4 time champion @Wimbledon — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 15, 2018

Towards the end of the men's Wimbledon final, another small sporting event was kicking off.

France and Croatia went head-to-head in the FIFA World Cup final. (France won, 4-2).

It's been a talking point throughout the duration of the tournament, with many players being asked about their teams in news conferences and particularly about the scheduling overlap between the two finals Sunday.

But last year's champion, Federer, joked in his press conference earlier in the week that the World Cup ought to have been more concerned for the Wimbledon final, and not the other way round.

And it seems some football faces also opted for tennis over football.

Manchester United CEO, Ed Woodward, was enjoying Sunday's action on Centre Court, as well as one of the guests of honor, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who is also the president of the Football Association.

It simply wasn't to be for the Brits at Wimbledon on Sunday.

There was to be no third mixed doubles title for Jamie Murray, who with new partner Victoria Azarenka was beaten to the title by Austria's Alexander Peya and America's Nicole Melichar 7-6(1), 6-3.

But we wanted to say thanks anyway, Muzzarenka, we've had an exceptional time watching you.

No #Wimbledon mixed doubles hat-trick of titles just yet for 🇬🇧@jamie_murray



He and @vika7 go down 7-6 6-3 to Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar



Until next year Wimbledon...🎾#BackTheBrits pic.twitter.com/f1b6ZWXgqc — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 15, 2018

Likewise in the boys' singles, 16-year-old Jack Draper fell to Chun Hsin Tseng of Taiwan 6-1, 6-7(2), 6-4 -- a repeat of their Under-14 Invitational event at the 2015 Nitto ATP Finals two and a half years ago.