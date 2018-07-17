Andy Murray has fallen to World No. 839 in the latest ATP World Rankings, his lowest ranking since turning pro.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to undergo hip surgery in January following months of persistent hip problems and has only played three matches since.

Murray, 31, made his comeback at Queen's in June but withdrew from Wimbledon on the eve of the Championships due to a lack of match fitness.

The ATP World Rankings are calculated over a 52-week period. Murray's ranking is so low because he has only been able to compete in two tournaments, winning just one match, in that time.

Speaking on the BBC during Wimbledon, Murray said he will spend the next couple of weeks training in the UK, as he prepares for the U.S. hardcourt season.

He said he is targeting to return at the Citi Open in Washington at the end of July, with the eventual goal of competing at the US Open in New York at the end of August.

Murray was ranked as World No. 1 as recently as August 2017. The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion took time out following his Wimbledon quarterfinal defeat to Sam Querrey last year, as the extent of his hip injury became clear.

When he missed the US Open in September 2017 it was the first time he had missed a Grand Slam tournament since the French Open in May 2013.

Murray underwent back surgery later that year and subsequently endured a difficult 2014. He returned to his best form in 2016 and had his best-ever year in 2016, finishing the year as World No. 1.