          US Open champs to get $3.8M each; total prize money to $53M

          1:18 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The US Open women's and men's singles champions will each get $3.8 million and the Grand Slam tennis tournament's total prize money will rise to $53 million.

          The U.S. Tennis Association says Tuesday that other increases include $700,000 for the winning teams in men's and women's doubles, and a total of more than $3 million in prize money for qualifying.

          Last year's singles champions won $3.7 million apiece, and the tournament's full payout for all events was a then-record $50.4 million.

          The USTA says US Open prize money has increased 57 percent since 2013.

          Main-draw matches at the year's last major championship begin on Aug. 27.

