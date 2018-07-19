Eugenie Bouchard is through to the quarterfinals of the WTA Swiss Open in Gstaad after a close 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (9-7) victory over Viktorija Golubic.

The Canadian battled hard, coming from a double-break down in both sets and saving a total of seven set points to reach her first quarterfinal since February.

Earlier in the day, the second seed Johanna Larsson was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by Mandy Minella.

Alize Cornet, the number one seed, advanced after a 6-3. 6-3 victory over Conny Perrin.

Samantha Stosur comfortably beat Patty Schnyder 6-4, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Cornet.