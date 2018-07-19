        <
          WTA Swiss Open 2018: Eugenie Bouchard through to quarterfinals

          Eugenie Bouchard is the former world No. 5 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
          12:45 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Eugenie Bouchard is through to the quarterfinals of the WTA Swiss Open in Gstaad after a close 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (9-7) victory over Viktorija Golubic.

          The Canadian battled hard, coming from a double-break down in both sets and saving a total of seven set points to reach her first quarterfinal since February.

          Earlier in the day, the second seed Johanna Larsson was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by Mandy Minella.

          Alize Cornet, the number one seed, advanced after a 6-3. 6-3 victory over Conny Perrin.

          Samantha Stosur comfortably beat Patty Schnyder 6-4, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Cornet.

