Marco Cecchinato saw off Laslo Djere in straight sets to book his place in the Croatia Open semifinals.

Italy's Cecchinato, who shocked Novak Djokovic to reach the French Open semifinals in May, won through 6-4, 6-1 Friday to set up a last-four clash with Argentina's Marco Trungelliti.

Trungelliti, a qualifier in Umag, advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Evgeny Donskoy.

No. 6 seed Robin Haase is through after a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over fourth seed Andrey Rublev. Dutchman Haase will face Guido Pella next after the Argentinian secured a straight-sets 7-6 (3), 7-5 win over Dusan Lajovic.