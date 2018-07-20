Spaniard Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals of the Swedish Open by defeating fellow countryman Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2.

Carreno Busta had won the previous three meetings between the pair, but it was Verdasco who prevailed on this occasion.

Verdasco, 34, will face defending champion Fabio Fognini for a place in the final after the Italian defeated Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-3.

Elsewhere, Richard Gasquet advanced by beating wild-card Casper Ruud 7-6 (4), 6-2.

In the final match of the day, Henri Laaksonen defeated Simone Bolelli 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.