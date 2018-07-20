        <
        >

          Swedish Open: Fernando Verdasco, Fabio Fognini through to semifinals

          12:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Spaniard Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals of the Swedish Open by defeating fellow countryman Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2.

          Carreno Busta had won the previous three meetings between the pair, but it was Verdasco who prevailed on this occasion.

          Verdasco, 34, will face defending champion Fabio Fognini for a place in the final after the Italian defeated Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-3.

          Elsewhere, Richard Gasquet advanced by beating wild-card Casper Ruud 7-6 (4), 6-2.

          In the final match of the day, Henri Laaksonen defeated Simone Bolelli 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices