Eugenie Bouchard made her first semifinal in over a year after defeating Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-0 in the Swiss Open quarterfinals.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist, currently world No. 146, has not been in the final four of a tournament since reaching the semifinals of the Sydney Open in January 2017.

Bouchard will face Alize Cornet after the No. 1 seed defeated Samantha Stosur 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Earlier in the day Mandy Minella comfortably beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-2.

Minella will play Marketa Vondrousova in the other semifinal in Gstaad after the Czech player beat Russian Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-3.